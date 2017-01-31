Seamus Coleman has claimed that he has not heard anything substantial in the speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United on the final day of the January transfer window.

The odds of the Everton full-back moving to Old Trafford tumbled down to 1/3 on among some bookmakers on Monday, leading some to believe that a late deal was on the cards.

However, Coleman has insisted that any reports suggesting he is set to leave Goodison Park are mere speculation.

“It is that time of year,” he said while speaking at the launch of an ad campaign, in quotes reported by the Daily Mail.

“I haven't heard about the story. I am preparing for a game on Wednesday and that is all I am concentrating on.”

Coleman was extensively linked with a move to United during David Moyes’ tenure at the club, with the Scot having brought him to

Louis van Gaal, Moyes’ successor, was also reported to be interested in the Republic of Ireland international during his first season at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho, the current United manager, has not added to his squad this month and is not expected to enter the market on deadline day.

Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay left the club for Everton and Lyons respectively earlier this month, and Mourinho has suggested that Ashley Young could also depart before Tuesday’s deadline.