Everton have seen their bid of £19m for out-of-favour midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin rejected by Manchester United.

The 27-year-old has seen his first-team opportunities limited at Old Trafford since Jose Mourinho’s arrival last summer and is likely to leave the club in the coming months.

United are willing to listen to offers for Schneiderlin but wish to recoup as much of the £24m they paid to Southampton for his signature in July 2015.

West Bromwich Albion’s £13m offer was rejected last month, and now Everton too have been rebuffed in their pursuit of the France international.

Ronald Koeman, the Everton manager, is keen to link up with Schneiderlin again having worked with him at Southampton.

The Dutchman is also monitoring the availability of United winger Memphis Depay, another player to fall out of the first team reckoning since Mourinho’s arrival at Old Trafford.

Last week, Mourinho claimed that United were yet to receive an acceptable offer for any fringe player and suggested that he was reluctant to let anyone leave the club permanently in January.



“We have not received one single offer that we are going to accept,” Mourinho said. “I don’t want to sell players.

“The club and the board is totally with me but, if a player is not having lots of minutes and really wants to leave, we have no right to stop him if the conditions are our conditions.”

Schneiderlin started United's opening game of the Premier League season against Bournemouth but has not played from the off in the league since.

His last appearance came in November's 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford, in which he came on as an 85th minute substitute for Juan Mata.