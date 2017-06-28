Real Madrid not in talks with Manchester United over Alvaro Morata summer deal, says Florentino Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has confirmed that the Spanish champions are not holding talks with Manchester United over a summer transfer deal for Alvaro Morata.

United have been heavily linked to the forward as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his squad ahead of the new season, and reports in Spain have claimed that Morata’s agent, Juanma Lopez, has held talks at the Bernabeu in a bid to secure a deal.

Lopez also revealed last month that Real had rejected an offer from AC Milan for Morata, who has been valued at £70.1m.

"I believe we are not negotiating with Manchester United, which does not mean that there are not people around him who are talking, which is normal," Perez told El Primer Palo radio.

"I have read that we have reached an agreement for I don't know how many million Euros, but it is not true."

Former Real coach Vicente del Bosque has warned his old club against selling Morata, arguing it would be a “pity” if the 24-year-old was allowed to leave Spanish football.

"The most important thing for Morata is to play, but I believe he is very good at Real Madrid," Del Bosque told AS.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing – Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Real Madrid this summer, in a decision that has been described as “irreversible” by reports in his native Portugal. Manchester United are keen to bring back Ronaldo to Old Trafford with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward obsessed with signing a star attraction every summer. And he has so far been left frustrated in his attempts to land one this summer, with Antoine Griezmann ultimately rejecting the club’s advances. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

"It is a pity if he leaves, but it has always enriched our football for players to go abroad and be able to play. It will be no problem for the Spain team, although Spanish football would lose a great player."

As well as Morata, United remain keen on midfielder Ivan Perisic but insist that Inter must drop their demands of a £50m fee.

The Croatian international is a key part of Jose Mourinho's summer recruitment plan, with the Portuguese coach desperate to sign a hard-working, defensively-conscious wide midfielder who can also chip in with goals.

United are also pursuing Perisic ( Getty )

Inter want £50m for Perisic, an asking price that United absolutely will not meet. The Italian giants believe they have some leverage as Mourinho wishes to conclude his major business by July, but the Serie A club are also looking to raise funds as they bid to meet Financial Fair Play requirements by the end of this month.

Personal terms will not be a problem, with Perisic desperate to make the move to Old Trafford, and the player is known to be sitting firm, waiting for the two clubs to hammer out a deal that will bring him to the Premier League.