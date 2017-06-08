Ander Herrera wants to keep winning trophies and playing well at Manchester United for “a long time” despite reported interest in his services from his former manager Ernesto Valverde, the new head coach at Barcelona.

Herrara, who was speaking to Sport 360, has established himself as a fan favourite at Old Trafford since arriving from Athletic Bilbao in 2014.

The midfielder’s briefly path crossed with Valverde, spending a season under his management at San Mames, and a reunion has been touted in some quarters of the Spanish press.

Manchester United players who could leave this summer







8 show all Manchester United players who could leave this summer













1/8 Wayne Rooney The United captain has become a peripheral figure under Mourinho this season, making just 38 appearances in all competitions. With his influence on games seemingly in terminal decline, the 31-year-old has been linked with both a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League and a return to boyhood club Everton. A final decision on Rooney’s future is expected in the weeks after Wednesday’s Europa League final. Getty Images

2/8 Chris Smalling The 27-year-old has had a stop-start season, enduring two significant spells on the sidelines through injury and being singled out for criticism by Mourinho. Having slipped behind Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones in United’s defensive pecking order and with plans to re-sign Burnley’s Michael Keane, the Old Trafford boss is willing to listen to offers for Smalling. Man Utd via Getty Images

3/8 Luke Shaw The former Southampton left-back has had another frustrating year with the Red Devils. Plagued by injuries once more and repeatedly publically criticised by Mourinho, it would be no surprise to see the 21-year-old on his way out of Old Trafford. AFP/Getty Images

4/8 Ashley Young The 31-year-old made only 12 Premier League appearances for United this season and almost left the club in January’s transfer window. Originally signed by Sir Alex Ferguson as a dynamic winger, Young is now a bit-part utility player under Mourinho. Getty Images

5/8 Matteo Darmian The full-back has been in and out of United’s first team, with just 28 appearances to his name this season. The Italian has been linked with a return to his homeland, with Inter said to be interested in signing him. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/8 Anthony Martial The Frenchman has become a more regular presence in the Red Devils line up in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic but could still move in the summer. Lyon have been linked with a loan move for the 21-year-old, who has eight goals this season. Man Utd via Getty Images

7/8 Zlatan Ibrahimovic The evergreen superstar’s future remains in doubt after he suffered a long-term knee injury in the Europa League quarter-final with Anderlecht. He has refused to sign a new contract at Old Trafford ‘on principal’ and is still evaluating his options. AFP/Getty Images

8/8 Marouane Fellaini The 29-year-old has featured more regularly this season than at any other point in his United career, but question marks still remain over his future. The Belgian recently fuelled speculation he will leave by selling his luxury Manchester mansion. AFP/Getty Images

Herrera, however, is in no rush to part from Jose Mourinho, with whom he won both the EFL Cup and Europa League this season, as well as the Community Shield.

“Mourinho is a winner,” Herrera said. “Three trophies in his first season shows how he works and the way he is and I am really happy playing for him.

“Hopefully I can do it for a long time. I am going to learn, to experience the time with him and try to improve but I can be very thankful for all the managers I've had.”

Manchester United players tweet their joy after Europa League glory

On Valverde, Herrera tipped the new Barcelona manager to be a success at the Nou Camp and praised his former coach’s man management style.

“He’s a very smart manager. He doesn’t have one style of football; he adapts himself to the players’ abilities. That’s the most important thing he has,” Herrera said.

“Also, the way he treats people, the egos in the club and the team, is very important.

“I was with him for only one year but I really enjoyed it. He is very sincere, very transparent and I think he’s going to be very successful there.”

Herrera was named the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year last month, an honour awarded by United supporters.

The Spaniard’s combative performances have seen him become a popular figure among the club’s fans over the past few years and Herrera appreciates the plaudits he has received this season.

“The only thing I can do is to give everything every game and every minute of the time I am on the pitch,” he said.

“I think the fans have the same view: I can play sometimes good, sometimes not as good but the only thing I try to do is give everything. That’s what our fans want.

“They can forgive you if you miss a pass or make a mistake but as long as you give everything, that is what they want to watch.”