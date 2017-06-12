Manchester United will have to meet Andrea Belotti’s €100m release clause in order to sign the Torino striker, according to the Italian club’s president.

As The Independent revealed on Friday, United are hopeful of signing Belotti and Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata as Jose Mourinho attempts to completely revamp his forward line.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney are both expected to depart from Old Trafford this summer and leave two vacancies up front, paving the way for the arrivals of Belotti and Morata.

1/12 How will United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

8/12 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/12 Attacking midfield – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

11/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to help fill the void of the departing Zlatan and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

However, Torino president Urbano Cairo is not willing to let the former leave without a fight and, for the moment, insists that he is “keeping hold of him”.

“I care about Belotti and I'm keeping hold of him,” Cairo told Radio 24. “He has a contract with Torino until 2021. I would only sell him for €100m, but even then he can refuse.

“The most important thing is what he wants, regardless of the release clause, and I believe he wants to stay. We are trying to build the best possible team at Torino.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Manchester United career in numbers

Despite Cairo's insistence that Torino will hold out for Belotti's release clause to be met, the Old Trafford hierarchy believe that the Serie A club could be persuaded to accept lower amount.

United are also hopeful of concluding deals for Monaco's Fabinho and Internazionale's Ivan Perisic.

On Saturday, the club confirmed that they have already reached an agreement with Benfica to sign defender Victor Lindelof, with the fee understood to be in the region of €35m.

Belotti, who is currently on international duty with Italy, scored in his national team’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Liechtenstein on Sunday.

The 23-year-old’s 52nd minute strike was his fourth goal in nine appearances for the Azzurri.