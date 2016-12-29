Anthony Martial’s agent has plunged his Manchester United career into doubt by revealing the striker is seriously considering a loan move away from the club.

After a stunning first season in the Premier League under Louis van Gaal, Martial has failed to replicate that form so far under Jose Mourinho and has found his playing time limited as a consequence.

The likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard have leapfrogged ahead of him in the competition for a place on the right or left of the attack.

As a result, Sevilla have contacted both United and the player’s agent about a short-term deal in a hope Martial’s firepower can help them maintain their position as surprise La Liga challengers – they are in third place and only four points behind leaders Real Madrid.

United reportedly have no intention of allowing the Frenchman to leave the club but Martial could force their hand as he is tempted by the prospect of playing abroad for the remainder of the current campaign.

His agent, Philippe Lamboley said: “We are studying the Sevilla option in detail.

“Sevilla are a very good club, are in a good position in La Liga, play in the Champions League and have a great coach. That’s all I can tell you.”

Martial has already spoken of his frustration and being reduced to coming off the bench as an impact substitute after off-the-field problems seemingly blurred his focus.

( Getty Images)

“This is a test I have to get through,” he said earlier in December. “That’s the way things go when you are still developing as a player and it forms your mentality.

“It is difficult because the only thing you want is to get out there and help the team and you cannot do that when you are on the bench. But that is a choice I have to accept.”