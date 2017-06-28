Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has dismissed reports of a £40m move to Arsenal as “false”.

The Frenchman played a peripheral role under Jose Mourinho last season, making just 18 Premier League starts for the club, after initially impressing following his move from Monaco in 2015.

At one point during the campaign, Mourinho said the player "needs to give me things that I like" as he explained the reasons why the 21-year-old was not featuring more often.

How Manchester United could line up next season







1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing – Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Real Madrid this summer, in a decision that has been described as “irreversible” by reports in his native Portugal. Manchester United are keen to bring back Ronaldo to Old Trafford with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward obsessed with signing a star attraction every summer. And he has so far been left frustrated in his attempts to land one this summer, with Antoine Griezmann ultimately rejecting the club’s advances. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

With United eager to land Alvaro Morata and Ivan Perisic in the summer transfer window, Martial has now been linked with a move away from the club.

Arsenal have been touted as a potential destination but the forward has rubbished such reports as “false”.

Posting on Twitter, Martial wrote: “The rumours are false.”

Martial’s agent, Philippe Lamboley, has also sought to downplay such reports, adding that his client has “no reason” to leave United.

Speaking earlier this month, Lamboley said: "I wish all 21-year-old players had already played as much of professional matches as Martial. Anthony's career is simply outstanding. He has two years left and there is no reason for him to leave Manchester United.

"If Ed Woodward calls me to tell me he wants to see him leave, then things will be different. But that is not what he told me during our last meeting."

United made Martial the most expensive teenager in world football when he joined from Monaco in a £36m deal two years ago. This fee could rise to £58m with add-ons taken into account.

