Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has insisted that the club can cope without Antoine Griezmann if he moves to Manchester United as Jose Mourinho steps up his pursuit of three high-profile signings.

Griezmann said there was a “six out of 10” chance that he would be joining United this summer prior to their Europa League win and subsequent qualification for the Champions League, which the club had believed strengthened their bargaining position.

The Frenchman is currently on holiday but tweeted last week that the rumours regarding his future were “unfounded” which is understood to have frustrated United officials, who are desperate to avoid another drawn-out transfer saga like the one that followed Paul Pogba around last summer.

1/11 Goalkeeper – Sergio Romero With David De Gea expected to leave this summer, Romero looks set to nab the No 1 jersey, with Mourinho’s priorities lying elsewhere. The United boss sees Romero as a more-than-capable successor to De Gea given his trust in the Argentine throughout the Europa League campaign. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back – Michael Keane Keane was allowed to leave under Louis van Gaal but has established himself as one of the best English centre-backs since. Chelsea and Liverpool are interested but it is understood Keane favours a return to Old Trafford. Getty Images

5/11 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

6/11 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

7/11 Centre-midfield – Blaise Matuidi Matuidi is a more viable option to Bakayako, given United’s long-term interest in him, which began under David Moyes. Bakayako is more likely to be pinched by Chelsea. AFP/Getty Images

8/11 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in Pogba’s countryman Matuidi in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/11 Right forward – Marcus Rashford Rashford’s pace has terrified defences this season and despite him looking his best as a centre-forward it is likely that new signings will see him pushed out wide again to accommodate them, as he did at the start of this season. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/11 Left forward – Antoine Griezmann Griezmann’s role will likely change throughout the season, given that he can operate equally as well as a central striker as he can out wide. Now United have Champions League football, he is more likely to leave than not but it’s whether Atletico can pull on his heartstrings and get him to stay or not. Getty Images

11/11 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to play just ahead of Griezmann and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

Griezmann has an £86.7m release clause which United are willing to pay and the club were hoping the deal would be completed by early June, but the onus is very much on the player to decide whether he wants to call time on his Atleti career.

And if he does deicide to join the club he supported as a boy then Saul has no concerns that Atletico will struggle without him.

“In the end, Antoine Griezmann can manage his future as he wishes,” Saul told the Spanish press. “He is with us. We are waiting for him in pre-season and finally his future he will decide.

“If Antoine Griezmann leaves we have [Fernando] Torres, [Kevin] Gameiro, [Angel] Correa and [Yannick] Carrasco.

“He is a very important player for us, we know the quality he has, but most importantly no one player is above the club.”

Aside from Griezmann, the club has also so far been left frustrated in the pursuit of other targets, most notably Ivan Perisic, with Internazionale wanting £15m more for the winger than United are willing to pay.

The Old Trafford club will go as high as £35m for the 28-year-old, who does want to join the club, but cash-rich Inter have set the asking price at £50m as they want to keep the Croatian and do not need the money.

The signing of Burnley’s Michael Keane is seen as much likelier, with the former United centre-half having said to friends that it is his probable destination.

Mourinho also wants a midfielder to complement and help release Pogba. There is long-term interest in Paris St-Germain’s Blaise Matuidi as well as Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko, but Chelsea are expected to complete the signing of the latter.