Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann refuses to rule out leaving Atletico Madrid for a 'big club'

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann has insisted that he is happy at current club Atletico Madrid but has refused to rule out the possibility of moving to “big club” in the future.

The French international moved to the Vicente Calderón from Real Sociedad in 2014, for £24m. He has since gone on to become one of the most highly regarded forwards in the world, scoring 58 goals in just 100 La Liga appearances and attracting the interest of United.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been suggested as possible destinations for the 25-year-old, although United have long thought to be leading the race for his signature.

Manchester United's potential summer transfers







6 show all Manchester United's potential summer transfers









1/6 In: Victor Lindelof United have been linked with signing the Benfica centre-back for some time now. Rumours have however surfaced that the Red Devils might be deterred at the fact that the Swede has signed a new contract which will increase his release clause to a reported £50m.

2/6 In: Virgil van Dijk The Southampton central defender was subject to a lot of interest from the league’s big clubs approaching the January transfer window. Many clubs will likely return for him when the window reopens.

3/6 In: Antoine Griezmann One of the world’s most sought-after talents, United would have to pay big money to bring him to Old Trafford. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming to the end of his career, Griezmann could be seen as a long-term choice to spearhead United’s attack. Atletico’s main man won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016, after scoring six goals.

4/6 In: James Rodriguez The Colombian international has spent most of this season on the sidelines, with most of his appearances coming from off the bench. Despite this, it would still require a high fee for Real Madrid to let him go after they signed him from Monaco for £63m.

5/6 In: Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco This campaign, United have failed to have a consistent performer in the left-wing role with Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard flattering to deceive for the most part. Carrasco would be a perfect fit, slotting in alongside Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in their front three. They’d have to break the bank to prise the 23-year-old away from the Vicente Calderon, though.

6/6 In: Nelson Semedo United have been heavily linked with Semedo’s teammate Lindelof, but reports suggest that Mourinho is interested in the right-back also.

And Griezmann has admitted that a move to one of the “big clubs”, including Bayern Munich, is definitely on the cards.

"Why not?” Griezmann told L’Equipe when asked about a possible move away from Atletico. “That's the dream for every player - to be at big clubs like that, or Bayern Munich.

“But right now I don't see myself at Barcelona or Real, or anywhere else.

"I have no intention of leaving Atletico Madrid, for Paris Saint-Germain, China, the USA, Russia, or elsewhere."

The Frenchman has been in fine form ( Getty )

Griezmann has also made it clear that his future is not dependent on whether or not Diego Simeone stays at the club.

"He [Simeone] will leave one day, and in the summer I called him up to check if he was going to stay on," he said.

"He told me of his plans for the season, that he wanted me to stay, and that made me feel happy.

"But we're not inseparable."