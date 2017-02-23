Antoine Griezmann is a “top player” and would be a welcome addition to Manchester United’s ranks, according to former midfielder Roy Keane.

The Atletico Madrid forward is United’s primary summer transfer target but, as revealed by The Independent last week, Griezmann is yet to give his final ‘OK’ on any prospective deal.

Griezmann’s representatives have agreed personal terms in principle with United, but their client wishes to see whether Jose Mourinho’s side qualify for next season’s Champions League before committing to a transfer.

The France international scored in Atletico’s 4-2 Champions League last-16 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday to become the club’s top scorer in continental competitions, surpassing Luis Aragones’ previous record of 12.

While analysing highlights of the game for ITV, Keane hailed Griezmann’s performance and talked up his prospective move to Old Trafford.



“He's been fantastic,” the former United captain told ITV. “I've been really shocked over the level he's played at over the last two years, he's been fantastic.

“We're seeing the goals now, on a regular basis, in all the big games, international level and big Champions League nights.

Roy Keane believes that Griezmann would justify his price-tag at Old Trafford (ITV)

“We can talk all day about the poor defending, it's really poor and it was so open on the night [against Leverkusen], but it's a great finish from a really top player.

“He's obviously been linked with United, what a player he'd be for United,” he added.

Last week, Griezmann cast doubt on any potential move to the Premier League, claiming that concerns about his privacy and the climate may deter him from moving to England.

“In England, there are many doubts about my private life,” he told RMC Sport. “There is rain, bad weather... I need to be happy outside.”