Filipe Luis insists Atletico Madrid’s “genius” Antoine Griezmann will stay with the Rojiblancos despite transfer links to Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The French striker spoke about his future after earning Atletico a 1-1 draw in the Madrid derby on Saturday, insisting he was “ruling nothing out” when it came to a move away from the Vicente Calderon.

Luis spoke on Monday and said the squad had not rebuked the star for his comments in the mixed zone and he expects his team-mate to continue.

“We haven’t said anything to him,” explained the Brazilian defender. “We are sure he will stay, he’s a genius. To see him every day, the talents that he has growing day by day, he’s a unique player, he gives you this genius.

“He has conquered me, and every day more so. Each game that goes by he shows me it’s not strange that he has fought for the Ballon d’Or [coming third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi], because he is a different player.

“In a Madrid derby week, there are a lot of rumours.”

Griezmann said that a move to Madrid did not seem “achievable” because there was little precedent of players crossing the city divide between the Calderon and the Bernabeu, giving Manchester United hope they can persuade him to join.

However, as revealed by The Independent in March, Griezmann has reservations about moving to Old Trafford, instead hoping a deal can be done to keep him in the Spanish capital—playing in white, rather than white and red.