Romelu Lukaku has revealed that it was Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho – not close friend Paul Pogba – who persuaded him to leave Everton for Old Trafford last month.

The 24-year-old Belgium international Lukaku completed a £75m transfer to United following a short holiday with Pogba in the United States, where a series of social media posts dropped repeated hints that the two were in talks about Lukaku joining Pogba at United.

But after sealing his move to Manchester and opening his account with two pre-season goals for the club, Lukaku has revealed that it was United manager Mourinho who persuaded him to join United over Chelsea, with the Blues also bidding £75m for their former striker.

Suggestions that Lukaku and Mourinho did not get on led many to believe that the striker would return to Stamford Bridge to join up with Antonio Conte, but the reigning Premier League champions missed out on him and instead completed a deal to sign Alvaro Morata for up to £75m.

"The conversation I had with the manager really convinced me the most,” Lukaku said. “He told me of his plans, about how he wanted to rebuild the club, and wanted me to be part of it.

"He is a manager who has always had a lot of belief in me and I believe in his methods.

"It is going to be good to work together again."

Lukaku also played down suggestions that Pogba had an influence on his decision to pick United over Chelsea, despite the France international referring to himself as “Agent P”.

“We were just on holiday together,” Lukaku insisted. “I had to make my own choices.”

Lukaku has already found the back of the net twice since joining United (AFP)



Lukaku talked up his opportunity to develop himself as a player and win the silverware that he evidently craves – which eluded him during his time at Everton. Having marked himself out as one of the most dangerous finishers in the league, the Belgian believes he still has the capability to develop further and hopes that United will be the perfect club to achieve that.

"There is a lot of work to be done and I'm delighted that there is as it means I can become even better than I am,” said Lukaku.

"I've been working to be a pro since I was 11 years old. I've always had a goal to win as many trophies as I can and to play for a club like Manchester United.

"I want to grab this opportunity."