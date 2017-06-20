Real Madrid's president has indicated the club's interest in Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is over.

The Spanish giants have instead turned their attention to AC Milan's young stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe.

“'We haven't spoken to De Gea," Florentino Perez told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Monday night.

“Two years ago we had an issue and then the appropriate circumstances didn't arise."

Madrid were on the verge of signing the United and Spain 'keeper in 2015 before an infamous paperwork mix-up on deadline day - but Perez insists the club are happy with current No 1 Keylor Navas.

“The players are very fond of Keylor and also the coach. I like Keylor Navas," he added.

"I wanted De Gea because I did not know Keylor Navas.”

But for all that Navas may be liked in the changing room, the president hinted that the club are keeping tabs on another replacement in the shape of Donnarumma.

The 18-year-old has reportedly told AC Milan he will not be extending his contract which expires next summer and Madrid are thought to be in pole position for his signature.

"Everyone says he's a great player, he's going to be the substitute for Buffon," Perez added.

"And he seems to have very good manners. Of course we are watching him. But we will not talk about what we are doing."

As well as Donnarumma, Perez confirmed Madrid are keeping tabs on Mbappe - one of Europe's other most sought after youngsters.

The 18-year-old claimed last week that Madrid had been trying to sign him for several years and Perez confirmed that manager Zinedine Zidane is a big admirer.

"Zidane saw him when he was 16-years-old, Zidane liked him a lot," Perez said.

"Mbappe has some very good ways and surely he'll become one of the greatest. We are following him of course."

​Perez, who has just been re-appointed as president, said the club have not made any offers for the two youngsters yet.