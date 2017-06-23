Manchester United have received a boost in their hunt for a new central midfielder after Monaco star Fabinho admitted he would be “tempted” to moving to Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho is in the market for a deep-lying midfielder to play alongside Ander Herrera this summer which would allow Paul Pogba to push on further up the field with more freedom.

Fabinho’s versatility is also something which attracts Mourinho given that he can also act as cover for Antonio Valencia at right-back, having starred in Monaco’s Ligue 1-winning side who also shocked the rest of Europe to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

He formed a strong partnership with Tiemoue Bakayoko, who was also being considered by Manchester United, although Chelsea are understood to be the more likely destination for him.

“It’s a tempting invitation,” Fabinho responded when asked what he would say in United approached him on Brazilian TV show Esporte Interativo.

“I would first talk to my agent, Monaco too, to decide everything right. But it’s a great club, sure enough I would think well about it.”

At only 23 years old, the Brazil international is seen as a long-term replacement to Michael Carrick and the final piece to Mourinho’s midfield puzzle to give United to impenetrable spine to the team, following the signing of Victor Lindelof this summer, and Pogba and Eric Bailly 12 months ago.

That only leaves a striker remaining before Mourinho attempts to build the rest of his team, with Alvaro Morata expected to fill that space on the Portuguese’s shopping list in the coming weeks.

The club are also keeping tabs on the situation ongoing at another French club, Paris Saint-Germain, and Blaise Matuidi.

Matuidi has only 12 months remaining on his current contract and could be a cheaper alternative to Fabinho, although, at 30 years old, a shorter-term investment.

Nemanja Matic, whom Mourinho signed for Chelsea is another on United’s radar, as it Eric Dier, although he is unlikely to leave Tottenham this summer.

Mourinho is closing in on his second signature of the summer after adding Victor Lindelof from Benfica earlier this month with the Portuguese hopeful of securing both Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Ivan Perisic of Inter Milan before the club's pre-season tour of the United States in July.