Manchester United are set for another big spending summer and have two of world football's biggest names in their sights.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann has been a target for the club for some time and could be prized away from the Spanish capital for £85million but Gareth Bale is also a real option with the Welshman's situation at Real Madrid not as certain as it once was.

Signing the Atletico striker remains the primary aim, but United have found the situation difficult, and have gone back and forth in terms of alternative options. It also remains up in the air whether Griezmann will even leave Diego Simeone’s side this summer.

1/11 Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid Antoine Griezmann has long been one of Europe’s most sought-after players and Manchester United are said to be frontrunners for his signature. The 26 year-old is widely reported as having an £85m release clause and United are one of the few clubs in a position to spend that. There is, though, a strong possibility that Griezmann will stay at Atletico with Simeone for another season in order to play in their new stadium, but if he decides to leave, there will be strong attempts from Mourinho to secure his prime target. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

2/11 Gareth Bale, Real Madrid The Real Madrid forward would be a marquee signing, the type that the Manchester United boardroom are keen to make, and The Independent has been told by sources from both United and Madrid that a deal is 'much likelier' than ever before. Getty

3/11 Marquinhos, PSG Aged just 22, Marquinhos has amassed a good deal of experience, making 96 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain since 2013 and playing 17 times for Brazil in the same period. Opportunities in Paris had been fairly limited due to the partnership between Thiago Silva and David Luiz but Marquinhos’ ability was clear nonetheless, and with more responsibility has come growing interest from United. The Manchester club are willing to meet the player’s £52m valuation and would be a significant upgrade on Jones, Smalling and Rojo, all of whom have failed to convince Mourinho. Understandably, however, PSG are extremely reluctant to let Marquinhos leave. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

4/11 Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester City The title winning goalkeeper could be set to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining Manchester United. It would be fair to say that Leicester reached their pinnacle by winning last season’s Premier League title, and a terrible start to the season this time round is sure to convince some players to seek new challenges. Should they lose De Gea, Schmeichel will be a serious option and at around £15m, United would be getting an experienced goalkeeper with a number of years left in him, who has the club in his blood. Likelihood: 8/10 Getty

5/11 Willian, Chelsea Mourinho is a huge admirer of Willian, who he signed in 2013 while at Chelsea. The pair won a Premier League title and League Cup double together the following year and it is believed that the United manager will do his best to sign the player, who has not been a regular starter in Antonio Conte’s system. Whether Chelsea will allow him to leave, particularly to join Mourinho at their rivals is yet to be seen. Any deal would cost in the region of £32m. Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

6/11 Andrea Belotti, Torino Another of Europe’s most promising players, Belotti is fast becoming a well-known name due to his outstanding performances at Torino, where he has scored 37 goals in 64 appearances since 2015. His best years are still ahead of him aged just 23, which contributes to the incredible €100m release clause, applicable only to clubs outside of Italy, negotiated into his contract by club president Urbano Cairo. The long-term knee injury sustained by Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently has compounded Mourinho’s need for attacking reinforcements and Belotti will be high on his list. Having extended his contract in December of 2016 until 2021, Torino will be in no hurry to sell. Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

7/11 Kieran Tierney, Celtic The promising left back, aged just 19, has caught the eye with brilliant performances for his club, racking up forty-six appearances since 2014. He has since won three caps for the Scottish national team and Jose Mourinho, who has been publicly critical of his only natural left back Luke Shaw, is said to be a big admirer of the player’s discipline and maturity. He is valued at £10m by United, while Celtic are bound to demand more from the big spenders if they are to be persuaded to allow Tierney to leave. Likelihood: 8/10 Getty

8/11 Bernardo Silva, Monaco Silva’s teammates Tiemoue Bakayoko and Kylian Mbappe were touted as being big United targets for the summer, yet it is the Portuguese midfielder who seems likeliest of the three to join. The 22 year old midfielder is pragmatic, skilful and extremely hard working, the latter of which Mourinho is known to admire most in a player. At upwards of £60 million, Silva would be an expensive acquisition but a valuable one nonetheless. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

9/11 Kyle Walker, Tottenham Hotspur Walker has enjoyed seven consecutive seasons of Premier League football and while Antonio Valencia has been publicly praised by Mourinho as the best right back in the world, it is not his natural position. The Tottenham defender is viewed as an ideal option, not least because his recent fall-out with Mauricio Pochettino looks to have all but ended his time as a Spurs player. Disagreements over fitness led to Kieran Tripper getting the nod over his English counterpart in the FA Cup semi-final and North London derby, which Walker did not take well. He is aware that both Manchester clubs will be looking for full backs this summer and that he could at least double his wages at either, making a circa £35 million move likely. If United miss out on Champions League football, it is probable that the player will choose Manchester City. That said, the Red Devils cannot be discounted. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

10/11 James Rodriguez, Real Madrid 25 year old superstar Rodriguez signed for Real Madrid for £63 million in 2014 after stunning performances at the world cup in Brazil the same summer, where he won the goal of the tournament and golden boot awards. Despite his undoubted talent, he has failed to hold down a regular spot under manager Zinedine Zidane this season, who prefers to give opportunities to Isco and Marco Asensio. Madrid will sanction a sale for the Columbian playmaker this summer and Manchester United are frontrunners to sign him for £50 million; meaning the Spanish club would make a significant financial loss on the player. Likelihood: 8/10 Getty

11/11 Cesc Fabregas, Chelsea Fabregas’ name has been associated with United ever since the club tried to convince him to join under David Moyes in 2014. The player opted to join Chelsea due to his ties to London, where he remains very settled with his family, as well as the chance to play under then-boss Mourinho. Even though Fabregas is comfortable where he is, his lack of game time with Conte has left him frustrated and the opportunity to reunite with the man who signed him for Chelsea could prove decisive. United will face competition for the £30 million midfielder from Liverpool and a number of foreign clubs, and there is also the possibility that Conte will convince Fabregas to stay by using their Champions League qualification for next season as a chance to rotate his squad and simultaneously give the Spaniard more games Likelihood: 6/10 Getty

The long-mooted big-money move for Bale is still subject to a few issues, but it is understood that a deal is “much likelier” than at any point in his time at the Bernabeu with the player himself willing to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Manager Jose Mourinho is believed to favour Griezmann but which way should they go? Independent Sport have weighed up the decision:

Ed Malyon

For me it would have to be Griezmann. Having seen a lot of both players in the flesh over the last couple of seasons, it is impossible not to be bowled over by how talented they are.

Bale brings immense power and speed. If he were to be made into the focal point of Manchester United's attack then you could see how devastating he would be. Just remember how unstoppable he was in his last season in the Premier League and then add in a more talented supporting cast.

Bale would also be happier in England. Though there would be less sun when he's out on the golf course, his family would be far closer and it would please his partner, Emma. This happier home life can help on-field performance.

But the injuries are a concern, and this would be a very expensive mistake if the Welshman were to spend as much time on the sidelines in Manchester as he has in Madrid.

Griezmann has never suffered from the same issues. He's technically more gifted and he's certainly more versatile. The Frenchman is not just the choice of Jose Mourinho but of Paul Pogba - two people who will have a significant say in United's medium-term future.

Grizou is the safer option but is also entering his peak. This summer would be the perfect time to sign him.

Luke Brown

It has been four years since Sir Alex Ferguson decided to retire, during which Manchester United have spent £389m on transfers and finished fourth once. They can ill-afford yet another season of underachievement and if they are going to spend big on a superstar this summer, they need him to begin delivering the goods immediately.

Bale has experience playing in the Premier League and so would take far less time to adjust to United’s system than Griezmann, who has never played outside of Spain. There is also a more natural gap for Bale in United’s current squad. In Ibrahimovic, Rashford and Martial, Mourinho already has options through the middle – albeit of varied quality. But he does not have a single traditional winger in his squad: a player like Bale who can hug the touchline and repeatedly beat his man.

True, the Frenchman scores more. As more of an out-and-out forward that is to be expected. But Bale is the more creative player, having registered as many assists in 17 La Liga matches this season as Griezmann has in double that number. There are questions over his fitness, but – when international games are factored in – this is the first season in 7 years that he won’t have played in more than 40 matches.

With a proper rest this summer, there is no reason he cannot return to his very best at United, the player who single-handedly dragged a poor Spurs side to the verge of Champions League qualification in 2013 and who scores goals as sublime as the one which won the 2014 Copa del Rey final.

Ben Burrows

As problems go it's not a bad one to have. Make no mistake, both players would walk into this Manchester United team - I like Jesse Lingard too but a Galactico he isn't - and would be home run transfers should Ed Woodward be able to pull either off this summer.

But you can only have one and for my money I'd go with Griezmann. The Atletico Madrid star is electric, able to play anywhere across a front free he would add a much-needed explosive threat that hitherto only Marcus Rashford seems able to provide this team. This current United side has been so ponderous at times this season - add Griezmann's dynamism and it looks a whole different animal.

And then there are the goals. Having infamously scored less than Bournemouth and 24 fewer than champions-elect Chelsea finding the back of the net has been this team's primary problem - and that's before Zlatan Ibrahimovic's impending exit. With the enigmatic Swede all but certainly on his way and Rashford still a delicate talent in need of nurturing Mourinho has no choice but to address his forward line in the summer window and while Bale is hardly goal-shy Griezmann is the only way to go. The Frenchman would walk day one as the number one No.9. Bale, as good as he is, would never be that and would fit better in wider areas a position where United are actually well stocked.

It's a nice problem to have, but Griezmann is the answer.

Jack Austin

Put simply, whichever player you choose it is a gamble.

If you gamble on Griezmann, you’re going chips in on a player that has only ever played in La Liga, where forwards traditionally perform better – just ask Liverpool flop Iago Aspas, who has actually scored more league goals than the Frenchman this season.

If you gamble on Bale, you’re backing a potentially lame horse. Yes, if he returns to he will without doubt be the best player in the Premier League – but given his injuries, how often will you see that? What sort of return will United get for their, probably, new world-record transfer? Injuries have marred his time in Madrid, which is odd to say of a two-time Champions League winner.

But, too much money has been spent, particularly by Manchester United, on world-class players who just can’t cut it in England – Angel Di Maria being a prime example – and Bale offers the more immediate promise of success, which is what they need. So I’d go for Bale. Then go back for Griezmann next summer. The money’s there to do it, after all.