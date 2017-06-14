Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid has been subject of intense speculation over the past few months with Manchester United seen as his most likely destination.

The Independent revealed last month that Bale's move to Old Trafford was "much likelier" than at any point in the past, although it was still subject to several issues.

The Welshman is also thought to be keen on the switch to the north-west if Madrid decide to sell.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How will United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

8/12 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/12 Attacking midfield – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

11/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to help fill the void of the departing Zlatan and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

But the Spanish giants have just dropped a hint that he will be staying for next season.

The Welshman is the main star in marketing material for Madrid's new turquoise-trimmed home and away kit for the 2017/18 campaign alongside the likes of Karim Benzema, Marcelo and Toni Kroos - suggesting the club do not expect to see him playing in another team's colours any time soon.

Gareth Bale is the star of Real Madrid's kit launch for the 2017/18 season (Adidas/Real Madrid)

In contrast, Alvaro Morata - another star heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford - is absent from the kit video and official website's promo shots.

United are hopeful of getting the Spanish forward to Manchester for a medical this week after positive negotiations with Madrid over the weekend.

Whether or not United land Bale and Morata, they look set to be one of the heaviest spending Premier League clubs this summer.

Jose Mourinho is still thought to be intent on signing Antoine Griezmann from Madrid's cross-town rivals Atletico as well as Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.

The Old Trafford club started their spending spree with Sweden defender Victor Lindelof who is expected to sign personal terms after a medical this week.

United agreed a fee of £31m for the 22-year-old last weekend and the deal is expected to through in the next few days.