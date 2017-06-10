Manchester United were hoping, and expecting, to have a number of deals lined up ready for their preseason tour to the United States by now.

However, after the break down of Antoine Griezmann’s move to Old Trafford, which culminated in him personally calling Jose Mourinho to explain why he was staying at Atletico Madrid, United have not made many moves.

The Independent revealed on Friday that Alvaro Morata now looks certain to make the move the Manchester, with a bid also made for Andrea Belotti.

Morata agreed personal terms with the club “very quickly” as United hope to sign him for £60m while making a £70m bid for Belotti.

In total, Mourinho has redrawn up a shortlist of five players, including the two strikers mentioned, after Zlatan Ibrahimovic was released from the club following his long-term knee injury. Wayne Rooney is also set to leave.

Mourinho wants the club to get a flurry of these key deals done quickly so he can begin planning for the season, and Benfica’s Swedish centre-half Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join United after this international break.

Summer transfer window: Likely deals and biggest rumours

Progress has also been made with defensive midfielder Fabinho of Monaco, while the Portuguese also plans to bring in Ivan Perisic of Internazionale, although there a difference of over £15m between United’s offering price and the £50m the Milanese club are asking.

But how could Manchester United line-up with these five new signings? Scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see.