How Manchester United could line up next season as Jose Mourinho eyes six targets including Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese has drawn up a transfer shortlist with a full-back, a defensive midfielders, wide attackers and a striker being targeted

The Independent Football

  • 1/12 How will United line up?

    Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season?

    Getty

  • 2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea

    Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell.

    Getty

  • 3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia

    Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet.

    Getty Images

  • 4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly

    Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future.

    Getty Images

  • 5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof

    Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break.

    Getty

  • 6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney

    Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

    Getty

  • 7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho

    Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

  • 8/12 Centre-midfield – Eric Dier

    Mourinho is known to be a fan of the English centre-midfielder, who can also play in the heart of defence and at right-back. Daniel Levy has told United Dier will cost £50m but Spurs could be persuaded to sell for less if they sign another defender this summer.

    Getty

  • 9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba

    Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 10/12 Left-wing – Cristiano Ronaldo

    Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Real Madrid this summer, in a decision that has been described as “irreversible” by reports in his native Portugal. Manchester United are keen to bring back Ronaldo to Old Trafford with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward obsessed with signing a star attraction every summer. And he has so far been left frustrated in his attempts to land one this summer, with Antoine Griezmann ultimately rejecting the club’s advances.

    Getty

  • 11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic

    United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through.

    Getty

  • 12/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata

    Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close.

    Getty

Manchester United are getting their business done early with Ivan Perisic set to follow Victor Lindelof to Old Trafford.

After watching the Paul Pogba saga drag on last summer boss Jose Mourinho is keen to get as many of his summer targets in through the door before the end of the July and has already made significant progress with a number of deals.

The Independent revealed last week that Alvaro Morata now looks certain to make the move the Manchester. He could be followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has informed Real Madrid he wants to quit the club, alerting United, PSG and several MLS clubs.

Mourinho is also keen to add a defensive midfielder with a number of options being considered after already securing a deal for central defender Lindelof from Benfica earlier this week.

Mourinho wants the club to get a flurry of these key deals done quickly so he can begin planning for the season after Zlatan Ibrahimovic was released with captain Wayne Rooney is also set to leave.

But how could Manchester United line-up with Mourinho's new signings? Scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see. 

