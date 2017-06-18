Manchester United are getting their business done early with Ivan Perisic set to follow Victor Lindelof to Old Trafford.

After watching the Paul Pogba saga drag on last summer boss Jose Mourinho is keen to get as many of his summer targets in through the door before the end of the July and has already made significant progress with a number of deals.

The Independent revealed last week that Alvaro Morata now looks certain to make the move the Manchester. He could be followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has informed Real Madrid he wants to quit the club, alerting United, PSG and several MLS clubs.

Mourinho is also keen to add a defensive midfielder with a number of options being considered after already securing a deal for central defender Lindelof from Benfica earlier this week.

Mourinho wants the club to get a flurry of these key deals done quickly so he can begin planning for the season after Zlatan Ibrahimovic was released with captain Wayne Rooney is also set to leave.

