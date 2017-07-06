How Manchester United could line-up next season with Romelu Lukaku set to arrive in £75m deal

Manchester United are set to make Romelu Lukaku the second most expensive player in British football history after agreeing a fee of £75million with Everton.

Jose Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice.

Personal terms are expected to be a formality with the club hopeful the 24-year-old will be on the plane to Los Angeles on Sunday ahead of their pre-season tour of the United States.

Lukaku joins Victor Lindelof as Untied's second signing of the summer with more expected as manager Mourinho attempts to build a squad capable of challenging both in the Premier League and the Champions League next term.

Mourinho is keen to add a defensive midfielder with Chelsea's Nemanja Matic the next likeliest arrival with the club still retaining an interest in Fabinho of Monaco, a player Mourinho believes is versatile enough to improve his squad in a number of areas.

An attacking wide player is also a priority while departures including club captain Wayne Rooney could see further new faces arrive.

