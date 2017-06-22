Ivan Perišić left home at 17 in order to save his father’s chicken business. He hasn’t really found a new one since, and there has always been a sense that something was missing as he roamed around Europe. Could the Premier League offer the ideal setting for the peak of his career?

It certainly seems the right fit when you consider his style.

He’s exceptionally fast and possesses very good technical skills, yet he is not a showpony. His defensive abilities and effort have greatly improved over time and he has become a true team player; someone who is happy to work within the system and involve his team mates, someone who doesn’t need much of the ball at his feet to make an impact.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How will United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

8/12 Centre-midfield – Eric Dier Mourinho is known to be a fan of the English centre-midfielder, who can also play in the heart of defence and at right-back. Daniel Levy has told United Dier will cost £50m but Spurs could be persuaded to sell for less if they sign another defender this summer. Getty

9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/12 Left-wing – Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Real Madrid this summer, in a decision that has been described as “irreversible” by reports in his native Portugal. Manchester United are keen to bring back Ronaldo to Old Trafford with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward obsessed with signing a star attraction every summer. And he has so far been left frustrated in his attempts to land one this summer, with Antoine Griezmann ultimately rejecting the club’s advances. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

He can create space and chances as much from transition as he can playing against set defences. He’s also very efficient at that, usually running past defenders rather than dribbling around them. An unorthodox winger, he likes to cut inside and sneak into the box, where his height (6 ft 1 in) and decent aerial power can come handy, too.

But it wasn’t always like that. It took quite a lot of personal growth, a lot of it through dealing with personal disappointments, to become the player he is now.

Perišić never got to play for Hajduk Split, the club he supported as a kid. In 2006, as he was trying to make his way from the youth ranks to the senior squad during the offseason, the French club Sochaux sent a private jet for him and the family decided he should go. It was never his call; his father’s chicken farm ran into debt and they saw it as a golden opportunity to save it.

But Perišić never got to play for Sochaux, either, only appearing for their ‘B’ squad. It was only three years later that he first made a name for himself at Club Brugge in Belgium. Playing as an attacking midfielder or second striker, he won both the league’s top scorer and Player of the Year awards. He would only become a winger later.

Ivan Perisic has grown into a player perfectly suited to England ( Getty )

Next was the rampant, high-octane Borussia Dortmund side, who had just won their first of the two titles in the Jürgen Klopp era. Perišić seemed to have the world at his feet when he scored a scorching volley from outside the box against Arsenal upon the club’s return to the Champions League, but again, it did not happen for him. He struggled to fully fathom his role in the Klopp’s famous Gegenpressing scheme and found himself increasingly left out, especially after Dortmund signed Marco Reus.

“When I’m on the bench, I’m dying,” he said at the time, proceeding to complain about his status to the press. Klopp would have none of it.

Perisic never fit in at Dortmund ( Getty )

“Public whining belongs to kindergarten, not to the world of adults,” the manager stated. “If he doesn’t play, a football professional should shut his mouth, work hard and make the coach select him – not complain about it to the reporters.”

Disappointed and crest-fallen, Perišić was shipped off to Wolfsburg in the winter of 2013, after only a season and a half with Borussia. However, in retrospect, the fallout with Klopp was probably the key point in his career. In Wolfsburg, he was united with his national team elder Ivica Olic, probably the hardest worker Croatia – and European football – has seen in recent years. He completely transformed from an attention-seeker to a team player, using his exceptional individual qualities for the benefit of the collective.

Perisic has honed his game to use his talents for the team ( Getty )

His evolution has been most evident in his appearances for Croatia: he went from probably the most criticized player, chiefly for his lack of defensive effort and composure in the final third of the pitch, to their most consistent performer in the past three years, bar Luka Modric. It started at the 2014 World Cup, especially after the Gareth Bale-esque goal against Cameroon – as Perišić sprinted from the halfway line with the ball at his feet before placing it into the net – and has continued ever since.

Manchester United summer transfer targets







10 show all Manchester United summer transfer targets

















1/10 Gareth Bale - Real Madrid The Real Madrid forward would be a marquee signing, the type that the Manchester United boardroom are keen to make, and The Independent has been told by sources from both United and Madrid that a deal is 'much likelier' than ever before. The player himself though is happy in the Spanish capital. Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

2/10 Alvaro Morata - Real Madrid The Real Madrid forward fits the mould of the out and out No.9 Mourinho is looking for. Strong, quick and good in the air Morata figures to fit well in United's system in Ibrahimovic's place. A £60million deal could be done soon. Likelihood: 9/10 Getty

3/10 Andrea Belotti - Torino Another of Europe’s most promising players, Belotti is fast becoming well-known after his outstanding performances at Torino, where he has scored 37 goals in 64 appearances since 2015. His best years are still ahead of him aged just 23, which contributes to the incredible €100m release clause, applicable only to clubs outside of Italy, negotiated into his contract. Torino are in no hurry to sell and will drive a hard bargain with any deal likely to start at upwards of £70m. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

4/10 Victor Lindelof - Benfica United have been monitoring Lindelof for over a year with a deal now closer than ever. The young Swede nearly made the switch from Benfica back in January but United are confident the move will finally be completed soon. Likelihood: 9/10 Getty

5/10 Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan United want to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter are holding out for closer to £50m. That said, Mourinho is a big fan and may be willing to go the extra mile to get him. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

6/10 Willian - Chelsea Mourinho is a huge admirer of Willian, who he signed in 2013 while at Chelsea. The pair won a Premier League title and League Cup double together the following year and it is believed that the United manager will do his best to sign the player, who has not been a regular starter in Antonio Conte’s system. Whether Chelsea will allow him to leave, particularly to join Mourinho at their rivals is yet to be seen. Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

7/10 Fabinho - Monaco An extremely versatile player Mourinho sees him more as a defensive midfielder and could be used to give Paul Pogba, last summer's big addition, more freedom. Monaco aren't in any rush to lose any more first team stars this summer though and are likely to demand a hefty fee. Likelihood: 7/10 AFP/Getty Images

8/10 Michael Keane - Burnley Once seen as the ideal signing due to his Premier League experience and the presence of a buy-back clause which effectively gives United a 25% discount, interest in Keane has cooled with Lindelof now the preferred central defensive option. Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

9/10 James Rodriguez - Real Madrid Rodriguez signed for Real Madrid in 2014 after taking over the World Cup in Brazil the same summer, where he won the goal of the tournament and golden boot awards. Despite his undoubted talent, he has failed to hold down a regular spot under Zinedine Zidane this season and Madrid will sanction a sale this summer. Likelihood: 3/10 Getty

10/10 Marquinhos - PSG Mourinho is in the market for defensive additions with Jones, Smalling, Blind and Rojo all largely failing to convince. But, understandably, PSG are extremely reluctant to let Marquinhos leave and would demand in excess of £50m. Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

Ironically, though, the teams Perišić has played for since leaving the Westfalen – Wolfsburg and Inter Milan – have been nowhere near as steady and as coherent as his individual development was. And for years now the analysts and the pundits in his native Croatia have been saying that he should play in England, that he was made for England: wonderfully gifted in terms of physique and frenetic if need be, able to play in a hurly-burly style of the Premier League, yet smart and co-operative enough to blend in, make a difference and establish himself as a mainstay – because he still dreads the bench more than anything.

The price tag may be a little steep, but Manchester United could be the right fit and finally give him the home he has long been searching for.