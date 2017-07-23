Manchester United must come up with a serious offer if they are to sign Ivan Perisic, according to Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti.

Perisic was named in Inter’s squad for their preseason tour of Asia after United failed to meet their valuation of the winger.

The Serie A side want £48m for the Croatian but have also asked for Anthony Martial to be included in any deal as well – but he does not want to leave Old Trafford and United do not want to let him go.

Inter have made it clear from the start that United must pay the full £48m or include a player, who Jose Mourinho is prepared to allow Matteo Darmian to be, but the San Siro side want Martial.

The club’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has so far been reluctant to meet Inter’s asking fee and had been trying to negotiate a cut-price deal, with United originally only wanting to pay £35m.

Mourinho admitted during the Red Devils’ preseason tour of the United States that he has “no idea” if Perisic would join and Spalletti insisted on Sunday that he would like to keep the 28-year-old and said only a satisfactory offer would see Perisic depart.

He did however concede that if Perisic were to leave for the fee Inter want, he would have considerable funds to reinvest in the squad.

“He is a fantastic player and if his future is totally up to me, I will definitely keep him,” Spalletti said.

“However, if an offer comes and the club are satisfied with the money, which will be used to invest in and strengthen the team, he could leave.”