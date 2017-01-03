Manchester United will reportedly have to pay at least £50m if they want to prise James Rodriguez away from Real Madrid.

The Colombian midfielder has only played 10 games for Madrid this season, but manager Zinedine Zidane is unwilling to let him go on the cheap, according to The Sun.

The player's father has also warned Jose Mourinho - who shares the same agent as Rodriguez in the shape of Jorge Mendes - that his son won't be going anywhere in January, possibly pushing back any hopes of a deal until the summer.

If the 25-year-old does arrive at Old Trafford at least one of Ashley Young, Memphis Depay, Jese Lingard or Wayne Rooney could be shown the exit door, according to The Telegraph.

Benfica's president has told Manchester United they will not accept a bid for defender Victor Lindelof unless the offer matches his release clause, reported to be £38m by the Daily Star.

Luis Filipe Vieira said in an interview with Portuguese newspaper A Bola: "Lindelof is Benfica player, whose contract has a termination clause. Let's wait... At this moment we are not looking to sell any player, unless of course, a proposal that serves the interests of Benfica and the player arises."

If Lindelof does sign for United, that could open the door for Chris Smalling's exit - with Everton rumoured to be among the favourites to sign the England international.

Manchester United transfer targets







6 show all Manchester United transfer targets









1/6 Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) The 21-year-old Uruguayan has already played 21 times for his country and has been touted as a future world-class centre-back. Currently on the books of Atletico Madrid, Gimenez is not a regular and a move in January for first-team football would surely appeal to him. Getty

2/6 Victor Lindelof (Benfica) The most recent player to be linked with the Red Devils, Lindelof is a 22-year-old centre-back currently plying his trade at Benfica. The Swedish international has been in fine form this season and could be tempted by a move to England in January. Getty

3/6 Mesut Özil (Arsenal) The German midfielder has emerged as a shock transfer target for the Red Devils as the Arsenal playmaker demands a substantial increase to his current £140,000 per week contract in North London. Getty

4/6 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) The French forward had a brilliant season in Spain last year and was top scorer and Player of the Tournament as he helped his country to the final of Euro 2016. Atletico Madrid would certainly not let him go on the cheap however. Getty

5/6 Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) The third Atletico Madrid player reported to be on Mourinho’s wish-list, Carrasco is one of Belgium’s new generation of talent and, at just 23 years of age, has a long career ahead of him. The Belgian is an attacking midfielder who has added a ruthlessness in front of goal to his repertoire this season, contributing nine goals in all competitions. Getty

6/6 Bruma (Galatasaray) Galatasaray’s fleet-footed winger is rated at around £21.5m and has impressed in the Turkish league this season, receiving five Man of the Match awards in just ten starts so far. Bruma is a fantastic dribbler who would certainly provide competition for places on the left wing. Getty

Meanwhile, United have rejected a £19m bid from the Toffees for the services of midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, according to The Guardian.

Although the midfielder is out of favour at Old Trafford, it is reported that Mourinho would rather sell to a club outside the Premier League.

Inter are rumoured to be the favourites to secure Schneiderlin's signature, with United reportedly hoping to recover most of the £24m they paid for him last summer.

Aston Villa have reportedly won the race to sign United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has impressed in loan spells at Doncaster and Preston and Villa boss Steve Bruce is rumoured to be willing to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer.