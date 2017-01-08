Another day of the January transfer window, another round of rumours to whet the appetite.

Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez is still keen on a move away from the Bernabeu, despite recently starring in their 3-0 victory over Sevilla, and has reportedly set his sights on Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Colombia international has issued a ‘come and get me’ plea to United boss Jose Mourinho.

The player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is reportedly already in talks with Old Trafford executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward as United bid to land the 25-year-old.

Victor Lindelof’s move to Old Trafford appears to be back on after Benfica resolved a hitch in the player’s clause that had enabled his former Swedish club, Vasteras, to demand £7.2m from his sale to United.

Vasteras have allegedly settled to take a smaller percentage of the transfer fee and will now pocket £3.8m, the Daily Mirror reports.

The move to sign Lindelof initially stalled when Vasteras claimed they were entitled to 20 per cent of any future transfer fees involving the player after inserting a clause in the deal that took him to Portugal four years ago.

But the two clubs seem to have settled matters, paving the way for Lindelof to complete a switch to United.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich have joined the race to land Benfica’s Nelson Semedo, reports Portuguese newspaper O Jogo.

The 23-year-old defender has been linked with a move to Old Trafford but it seems the Bundesliga giants have similarly set their sights on the youngster too.

Semedo is believed to have a release clause of €60million, but Benfica are said to be ready to start negotiations at around €40million.

Meanwhile, Patrice Evra's United return could still be on the cards - but not as player.

Rio Ferdinand sparked questions about fan favourite Evra returning to the Manchester club with a "homecoming" post on Instagram earlier this week.

United remain linked to Benfica defender Victor Lindelof (Getty)



Although such rumours were quickly played down, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that he is due to return to United in a coaching capacity.

Lastly, United are expected to receive a £22m bid from Everton for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

The Frenchman is on course to leave Old Trafford before the end of the month and United have reportedly already rejected an initial £19m bid from The Toffees.

Squawka is reporting that Everton will increase their offer to £22m within the next 48 hours as he nears the exit door.

