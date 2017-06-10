Felipe Anderson has admitted he "dreams" of playing for Manchester United.

The Brazilian was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford during Louis van Gaal's tenure at the club but speculation has cooled in recent months with new manager Jose Mourinho understood to be looking at other targets this summer.

That hasn't stopped Anderson though who has talked up a potential switch once again.

How Manchester United could line up next season







1/11 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

6/11 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

7/11 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

8/11 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/11 Attacking midfield – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

10/11 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close.

11/11 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to help fill the void of the departing Zlatan and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

"Every player dreams of playing for a team like United," the Lazio attacking midfielder told Sport TV. "After my season that was very good in the second year, there has always been a lot of speculation.

"If an opportunity shows up, or when I present myself at Lazio, I have to present myself very well.

"I leave it with my sister who takes care of my things, with my agents. I'm enjoying my vacation now, I don't even want to think about it.

"Of course it's my career, my future, but I know the work I've done, and even what I have to do on vacation."

Mourinho is expected to be busy this summer as he attempts to build a squad capable of challenging both at home and in the Champions League.

A move for Alvaro Morata of Real Madrid is understood to be close to completion while a £70million bid has been lodged for Torino's Andrea Belotti.

Mourinho could add as many as five new signings with Benfica's Victor Lindelof set to arrive after the international break, a deal for Monaco's Fabinho getting closer and firm interest in Ivan Perisic of Inter Milan.