LA Galaxy have spoken to Zlatan Ibrahimovic about signing him from Manchester United this summer, it has been claimed.

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a fine debut season with United and is the Red Devils top scorer with 26 goals in all competitions.

The Swede is out of contract in the summer - although does have an option for a second year at Old Trafford – prompting talk he could once again be on the move.

And Alexi Lalas, a former general manager of the Galaxy, believes the MLS club are working on doing a deal for the 35-year-old.

"There have been conversations and, I think, a relationship for some time regarding this possible move,” he told BBC Radio 5Live.

"The Galaxy are Major League Soccer's 'super club'. They do big, bold things. They have sexy signings, that's what they have built themselves as, that's what they sell themselves as, and this type of signing would fall right into play with that."

There have been suggestions the Galaxy would be willing to make Ibrahimovic the highest-paid player in MLS history.

"The pitch to Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not just that you get to come to Major League Soccer and they will pay you a lot of money," added Lalas.

"It is also that you get to expand that brand in a market that continues to get bigger and bigger.

"I think they do have a chance (of signing Ibrahimovic). Whether it's this summer or maybe a year from now I still think there is going to be an interest."