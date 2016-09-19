  1. Sport
Manchester United transfer news: Lucas Moura's agent claims Jose Mourinho is still interested in PSG winger

Wagner Ribiero believes the United manager could make a move for his client

Moura has made a bright start to the season for Emery's side Getty

Manchester United remain interested in Lucas Moura, according to the Paris Saint-Germain winger’s agent.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford four years ago before he joined the Ligue 1 club for £38m.

Wagner Ribiero, the Brazilian’s agent, believes that Jose Mourinho will renew United’s interest in his client, having chased him during his time at Real Madrid.

"Who called Lucas Moura there [to Real Madrid]? It wasn't Florentino Perez who wanted Lucas Moura, it was Mourinho.

"Mourinho was and is passionate about Lucas Moura. So much so that now at Manchester he wants Lucas as well."

Moura, a regular in Unai Emery’s side, has made a bright start to the current season, scoring five goals in just seven starts.

The Brazil international has made a total of 181 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain since joining from Sao Paolo in January 2013.

Moura has won the Ligue 1 title with the club every season following his arrival, as well as two Coupe de Frances.

