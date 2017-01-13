Memphis Depay is expected to leave Manchester United this January transfer window but only French club Lyon are willing to gamble on the winger.

Jose Mourinho confirmed this month that he would not stop Depay from leaving Old Trafford after the 22-year-old expressed his desire to leave, but the Ligue 1 side are currently the only ones interested in him.

According to ESPN, Lyon have already made an offer for Depay but it was substantially lower than what United are reportedly holding out for.

The Red Devils paid PSV Eindhoven £25m for the 22-year-old in 2015 and are hoping to recoup at least £15m of that.

Depay has scored just seven goals in 53 appearances for United and has not figured for Mourinho since the final eight minutes of the 4-0 Europa League win over Feyenoord in November.

Mourinho confirmed that the Dutchman would not feature again for the first team until his future was sorted out but if he was to stay at the club then he would be needed for the rest of the campaign.

United are not willing to sanction any more loan moves this window, with goalkeeper Sam Johnstone’s move to Aston Villa the only temporary one.

Everton are interested in Depay, with Ronald Koeman publically stating his admiration of the player, but having spent £22m on Morgan Schneiderlin – more than they were hoping to – it is unlikely they will splash out a further £15m.