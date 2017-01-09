Jose Mourinho is expecting a few outgoings during the January transfer window, but could also be adding to his Manchester United squad this month.

One player United are keen on signing is Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to the Daily Record.

They report that the France under-21 international is Mourinho’s preferred option to strengthen the centre of his midfield and provide backup to the likes of Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick.

Manchester City and Chelsea are both also monitoring the 22-year-old with AS Monaco more willing to sell in January given the interest in him and they think they could get more than the initial €25m asking price.

Bakayako will replace the outgoing Morgan Schneiderlin, who is expected to join Everton this month, although United are holding out for a bid of more than £20m, report the Daily Mail.

The Toffees have failed with an initial bid for Schneiderlin, as have West Brom, as the Red Devils look to hold out for a fee nearer to the £24m they paid Southampton for the Frenchman.

Ronald Koeman is trying to push the transfer through and owner Farhad Moshiri is also keen to back his manager.

Everton are also interested in United winger Memphis Depay but, according to Fox Sports, Mourinho would be happy to keep the Dutchman if a move does not prevail.

“I was informed by the club that there is a chance Memphis could leave," Mourinho told Fox Sports. "From a human point of view, I cannot stop him from leaving when he is not playing under me.

Monaco are reconsidering whether they should cash in on Bakoyoko this month (Getty)

"If he is staying, I would be more than happy because he is a fantastic guy and a very good player. I feel so sorry that I am not giving him opportunities to play. A player of his age needs to be playing matches.

"If he stays with me, for sure, he will play some games because we have so many matches."