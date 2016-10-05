Manchester United flop Memphis Depay is already considering leaving Old Trafford, little more than 12 months after joining the club for £25m.

22-year-old Depay arrived at the club in June 2015 after fending off both Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool to sign the Netherlands international, but he has struggled in the Premier League and scored just seven goals in his 15 months in England – of which less than half have come in the league.

Having made just three Premier League appearances under Jose Mourinho – all of which have come from the substitutes’ bench – Depay has now revealed that he could be forced to leave the club sooner rather than later in a bid to resurrect his faltering career.

"I am the same person and I know what I want," Depay tiold Dutch newspaper Metro Nieuws. "A supporting role is not for me. I'm not a player who is happy with the fact that he is under contract with Manchester United.

"This is my dream club, but I want to play."

Upon his arrival in England last year, Depay admitted that he moved to United to work with “the best manager in the world” in the form of his compatriot Louis van Gaal. The pair had a strong relationship off the field, but Van Gaal was forced to drop him due to his poor former and the emergence of Anthony Martial last season.

Manchester United vs Stoke player ratings







22 show all Manchester United vs Stoke player ratings









































1/22 David de Gea Didn't have much to do but fluffed his lines when called upon and let Stoke equalise. 5

2/22 Antonio Valencia Not overly busy and managed to keep his shirt rigorously tucked in all game. 6

3/22 Eric Bailly A solid game, continues to impress. 6

4/22 Chris Smalling Not much to do but reliable enough. 6

5/22 Daley Blind Give us this day our Daley Blind. The versatile Dutchman was reliable as ever. 6

6/22 Ander Herrera Should he have been sent off? Let Robbie Savage debate that. As it was he had a decent game. 6

7/22 Paul Pogba What does £100m get you these days? A decent if largely uninspiring game against Stoke, that’s what. 6 Jesse Lingard: An encouraging performance before being subbed in the second half. 6

8/22 Jesse Lingard An encouraging performance before being subbed in the second half. 6

9/22 Juan Mata Subbed for Rooney in the second half, but solid enough before that. 6

10/22 Marcus Rashford Oh he’s quite good isn't he? Always lively but couldn't get on the scoresheet. 6

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Denied on multiple occasions, a frustrating afternoon, particularly for anyone who made him their Fantasy Football captain. 6

12/22 Lee Grant He might have a name straight out of a 90s boyband but he had a stormer in goal. 8

13/22 Glen Johnson Lively going forward, occasionally suspect in defence - I feel like we know this about Glen Johnson by now. 6

14/22 Ryan Shawcross Largely kept United at bay, solid enough. 6

15/22 Bruno Martins Indi Continues to look a good signing for Stoke. 6

16/22 Erik Pieters Reliable if a little uninspiring. 6

17/22 Geoff Cameron Unlucky that his great tackle provided the assist for United’s goal. 6

18/22 Glenn Whelan Played to the best of his abilities but wasn't exactly superlative. 6

19/22 Xherdan Shaqiri The Alpine Messi? Not on the basis of this. Could do better. 6

20/22 Joe Allen Smashed it in from a yard out to equalise, got fouled a lot. Solid game. 7

21/22 Marko Arnautovic Sulked quite a lot and got subbed in the second half. Not his best game. 6

22/22 Wilfried Bony Where is the striker who terrified defences at Swansea? Not here today. 6

That trend has continued under Mourinho, with the Portuguese choosing to deploy Martial and Marcus Rashford ahead of Depay. However, Depay continues to rave about Mourinho and the effect he has had on the club since replacing Van Gaal in the summer.

"The training sessions are going well, I'm sharp and fit, but that applies to everyone," said Depay. "The level has become higher. Jose Mourinho is a top coach.



"Mourinho has expressed his confidence in me. Personally, but also in the press."

Yet Depay is refusing to panic about his future, and also said that he will not look to his friends in the United squad, in particular world record signing Paul Pogba.

Memphis Depay has made just three Premier League appearances under Jose Mourinho (Getty)

"Paul and I have known each other for a while," Depay added. "But it is a man's sport, it's not as if I need to be comforted. I am still convinced of my abilities."