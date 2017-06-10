Manchester United are set to be big players in this summer's transfer market with Jose Mourinho willing to spend whatever it takes to rebuild his squad.

United finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last season but secured Champions League football next term by winning the Europa League.

Mourinho, bolstered by the funds that playing at the very top level affords, is expected to be busy as he bids to assemble a squad capable of competing both at home and abroad next season.

1/11 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

6/11 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

7/11 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

8/11 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/11 Attacking midfield – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

10/11 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

11/11 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to help fill the void of the departing Zlatan and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

After seeing the Paul Pogba transfer saga drag on all summer last year the Portuguese is keen to get his business done early this time around and is closing in on a new No.9 as he attempts to fill Zlatan Ibrahimovic's boots after last season's top scorer was released.

Wayne Rooney is also likely to follow Ibrahimovic out of the Old Trafford exit door with a number of other first team players such as Ashley Young, Luke Shaw and Chris Smalling possibly joining them elsewhere next season.

Take a look in the gallery above at who 10 players Mourinho could choose to replace them with.