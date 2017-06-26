Manchester United close in on £35m deal for Chelsea's Nemanja Matic

It will likely be the least exciting £35m signing of the summer, but should, as expected, Manchester United complete their deal for Nemanja Matic then Jose Mourinho will have another key piece of his transfer business done.

The Portuguese told United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in March the positions that he wanted to strengthen this summer and gave him multiple names for each role. In defensive midfield, the likes of Radja Nainggolan and Eric Dier were considered but Matic, a reliable operator who Mourinho has already worked with twice, is something of a known quantity - even if he wasn't first choice.

Chelsea will be seen as the winners in this deal, immediately reinvesting the £35m fee into Tiemoue Bakayoko of Monaco. The France midfielder, 22, is six years younger than Matic and fits far better with what Antonio Conte wants from those in his engine room.

How Manchester United could line up next season







How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty Images,

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/12 Left-wing – Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Real Madrid this summer, in a decision that has been described as “irreversible” by reports in his native Portugal. Manchester United are keen to bring back Ronaldo to Old Trafford with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward obsessed with signing a star attraction every summer. And he has so far been left frustrated in his attempts to land one this summer, with Antoine Griezmann ultimately rejecting the club’s advances. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

Matic, who flitted from world-beating holder to slow-motion beanpole last season, is not a player that Conte is desperate to sell but nor is he distraught to see the 28-year-old potentially leave the club.

Mourinho, for his part, is not concerned about resale value or long-term successors. The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line.

It isn't a cheap way to operate but it is how Mourinho wants to build. Matic will provide him with another body in midfield and will follow instructions to the letter. The Serbian midfielder also adds a physical element to this United side, and it is worth noting that United scored the second-fewest set-piece goals (7) in the Premier League last season. Only Sunderland (5) netted fewer.

Personal terms for Matic, whose contract with the Premier League champions has just two years left, are not expected to be a problem. United are prepared to offer north of £150,000 per week to a player Chelsea have failed to extend the contract of for nearly 18 months now.

