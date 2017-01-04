Rio Ferdinand has suggested his former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra could make a surprise return to Old Trafford.

With Jose Mourinho yet to settle on a regular left-back, could a player who won the Champions League and five domestic titles with United be the solution? Ferdinand appears to think so.

The former England and United centre-half posted on Instagram on Wednesday morning: "Throwing it out there... @patrice.evra I'm hearing thru social media u coming home bro?!? Talk to me! #MUFC."

The French left-back has found himself out of favour at Juventus this season and appears to have acknowledged speculation that he will be leaving.

Evra posted a photo of a monkey poking out its tongue on his own Instagram account on Tuesday with the caption: "Only my monkey knows what's will happening next... I love this game... ahahahahahahah."

Whether or not the Evra would be a good signing for United is another matter. The 35-year-old has featured just six times for the Italian champions this term, with manager Massimiliano Allegri preferring Brazilian Alex Sandro instead.

Left-back has been a problem position for United this season, with Mourinho appearing to have lost faith in the obvious choice of Luke Shaw, using Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind and the right-footed Matteo Darmian as cover.

While Evra has been coy about his future, he has made it clear on social media in recent days that he still has a soft spot for United - the club he represented for eight years.

On New Year's Eve he posted a photo of his old boss Sir Alex Ferguson to wish the Scot a Happy Birthday, just a few days after posting photos of a banner bearing his own image in Old Trafford's east stand.

Evra accompanied that post with the message: "Really??? Today at old trafford stand Manchester United vs Sunderland wooooo... thank you all united fans I love this game forevra red."