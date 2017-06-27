Bayern Munich still remain “the best club” for Robert Lewandowski despite interest from Manchester United after his comments about being upset with his teammates and coaching staff.

Lewandowski sparked interest from his long-term admirers at Old Trafford when he revealed his annoyance at his Bayern teammates for not helping him win top scorer.

The Poland international was battling for the Bundesliga golden boot going into the final game of the season against Freiburg but drew a blank in the 4-1 win, leaving Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to overtake him after scoring a brace.

He expressed how much he was “hurt” by the apparent unwillingness to help him before his representative Maik Barthel revealed the striker “was disappointed as I have never seen him before”.

That led to Bayern Munich releasing a strong statement insisted they would not enter talks with any other club as “Lewandowski does not want to leave” and threatened those who did try and speak to him with “a Fifa penalty”.

And now his Polish agent has moved to bring an end to suggestions his client wants to leave Germany by supporting the Bundesliga champions’ stance.

Cesary Kucharski told Futbolfejs.pl: “I don't want to say anything more on this subject, because everything I say here is translated into German and every word is analysed by the media.

“However, I've got used to always being the one to blame when it concerns Lewandowski.

“I've always said, though, and I'm still of the same opinion, that Bayern Munich are the best club for the development of his career. And my opinion hasn't changed, not today nor yesterday.”

The Independent reported this month that Jose Mourinho has drew up a list of 25 summer targets before the end of the season, made up of five players for each position he felt needed strengthening.

Lewandowski, along with Alvaro Morata, Romelu Lukaku, Antoine Griezmann and Andrea Belotti, was among the five identified as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but it was felt he was the most difficult of the quintet to pursue, and so it has proved with his representative’s latest comments.