Manchester United transfer news: Bernardo Silva and Kevin Gameiro both linked with moves to Old Trafford

A round up of the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from Old Trafford

Silva has scored seven goals for Monaco this season Getty Images

Manchester United are said to be "plotting" a £70m bid for Monaco winger Bernardo Silva, with Jose Mourinho offloading several high-earning players to free up his wage budget.

The Old Trafford club are already hot on the trail of Antoine Griezmann and Portuguese international Silva would add to their playmaking ranks in behind.

Silva has impressed in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season, including scoring the opener in Monaco's win over Tottenham at Wembley and a brace this weekend as his side beat Marseille 4-1.

Brexit will knock United off top of football rich list, Deloitte warns

The 22-year-old shares the same agent as Jose Mourinho in Jorge Mendes, which would appear to make the move more of a possibility, but The Sun reports that Real Madrid are ready to enter a bidding war with their former manager to secure the player's signature.

United are also rumoured to be lining up a bid for Kevin Gameiro, another of Atletico Madrid's forwards, according to reports in Spain.

The 29-year-old Frenchman has bagged seven goals since joining from Sevilla in the summer - where he scored 29 last season.

 

According to Don Balon, United will battle PSG - where Sevilla's former manager Unai Emery is now in charge - to sign Gameiro in the summer.

In more bad news for Atletico, Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign winger Yannick Carrasco.

Manchester United vs Liverpool player ratings

Manchester United vs Liverpool player ratings

  • 1/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10

    Reliable as ever between the sticks, he had no chance in keeping out Milner's spotkick.

    Getty

  • 2/22 Antonio Valencia - 7 out of 10

    Delivered a number of testing crosses into the Liverpool box, eventually registering an assist when Ibrahimovic headed the equaliser.

    Getty

  • 3/22 Phil Jones - 6 out of 10

    Shepherded Origi's running and made a number of important headed interceptions.

    Getty

  • 4/22 Marcos Rojo - 5 out of 10

    The defender often showed a lack of composure when put under pressure by Liverpool's pressing.

    Getty

  • 5/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10

    Competent at the back, but didn't offer anything in attack in the manner that Valencia did on the opposite flank.

    Getty

  • 6/22 Ander Herrera - 8 out of 10

    A persistent tackler in midfield, he was quick to get the ball moving once in possession.

    Getty

  • 7/22 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10

    An out-of-sorts performance from the usually reliable midfielder. Replaced at the break.

    Getty

  • 8/22 Paul Pogba - 5 out of 10

    Lost his head after a nightmare first half in which he missed a sitter and inexplicably handballed for Liverpool's penalty. Improved after the break.

    Getty

  • 9/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 out of 10

    Not at his best, but often involved in United's best moments. Passed up two good chances when through on goal.

    Getty

  • 10/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10

    Impressed early on with attacking intent, but faded badly before being replaced.

    Getty

  • 11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 8 out of 10

    The most threatening of United's forwards, he rescued his side with an impressive late header.

    Getty

  • 12/22 Simon Mignolet - 8 out of 10

    Justified his selection with a series of fine saves and deserved a clean sheet.

    Getty

  • 13/22 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 out of 10

    Made his first Premier League start in intimidating surroundings and responded with impressive maturity for someone so young.

    Getty

  • 14/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10

    Caused Pogba no end of problems at set pieces, but was often caught out in defence.

    Getty

  • 15/22 Ragnar Klavan - 6 out of 10

    Stood up to United's aerial bombardment, but made the occasional error that threatened to ruin his good work.

    Getty

  • 16/22 James Milner - 8 out of 10

    Another dependable display from Liverpool's left-back, he continued his run of never ending on the losing side in a game he has scored.

    Getty

  • 17/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 6 out of 10

    Imposed himself on the game in Liverpool's best spells, his finishing was a disappointment.

    Getty

  • 18/22 Jordan Henderson - 7 out of 10

    The captain showed the strength, character and awareness that Liverpool have missed in his absence.

    Getty

  • 19/22 Emre Can - 7 out of 10

    Fielded on the right of a midfield diamond, he failed to influence proceedings apart from one tremendous cross to Wijnaldum.

    Getty

  • 20/22 Roberto Firmino - 6 out of 10

    Improved with the return of compatriot Coutinho in the second half, his decision making was questionable at times.

    Getty

  • 21/22 Divock Origi - 6 out of 10

    Kept United's defence on their toes with non-stop running. Often let down by a heavy second touch.

    Getty

  • 22/22 Adam Lallana - 7 out of 10

    Threatened with clever overlapping runs and showed a delicate touch in possession.

    Getty

 

The Belgian international has previously been linked with a move to Old Trafford but the Daily Star reckons Antonio Conte might be willing to trigger his £86m release clause.

Memphis Depay's time at United looks all but over with the club agreeing a £21m sale to Lyon.

Although the Old Trafford club will make a small loss on the player Louis van Gaal signed for £25m, they will be pleased to offload a player who was on £100,000-a-week until 2019.

