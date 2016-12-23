Another day, another round of rumours to whet those Manchester United appetites.

First up today, Samuel Tetteh. The Ghana international, who is currently on loan at Austrian club Liefering, has publicly revealed his desire to play for United in a gushing display of admiration for the Premier League side.

The 20-year-old said: "It has always been my dream to play in England, I am a Manchester United fan.

"I don’t really love any team like Manchester United and I will like to play for them.

"I like everything about the club, playing for them will be one of my biggest achievement.

"But I will also grab an opportunity to play for any of the big clubs in Europe."

Strong words from the youngster – but will it be enough to convince manager Jose Mourinho think? Probably not. With the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Victor Lindelof and others on the club’s radar, it might be a while before Tetteh is considered.

Meanwhile, United face fresh competition to land Jamaican wonderkid Leon Bailey.

According to the Mirror, the Manchester side have been keeping tabs on the 19-year-old since summer but after scoring eight goals and nine assists for Genk, the youngster has now caught the eye of Premier League champions Leicester.

Genk technical director Dimitri de Conde admitted he will not block any ‘mega bids’ for Bailey or Wilfred Ndidi - another Leicester target.

"We'll fight to keep them here until the end of this season, but that is no easy task,” De Conde told HLN.

“If mega bids, by Belgian standards, are made, then we cannot reject it, and if the boys also feel ready for a step up then it will be very difficult to keep them in Genk. I must be ready with alternatives.”

Manchester United transfer targets







6 show all Manchester United transfer targets









1/6 Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) The 21-year-old Uruguayan has already played 21 times for his country and has been touted as a future world-class centre-back. Currently on the books of Atletico Madrid, Gimenez is not a regular and a move in January for first-team football would surely appeal to him. Getty

2/6 Victor Lindelof (Benfica) The most recent player to be linked with the Red Devils, Lindelof is a 22-year-old centre-back currently plying his trade at Benfica. The Swedish international has been in fine form this season and could be tempted by a move to England in January. Getty

3/6 Mesut Özil (Arsenal) The German midfielder has emerged as a shock transfer target for the Red Devils as the Arsenal playmaker demands a substantial increase to his current £140,000 per week contract in North London. Getty

4/6 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) The French forward had a brilliant season in Spain last year and was top scorer and Player of the Tournament as he helped his country to the final of Euro 2016. Atletico Madrid would certainly not let him go on the cheap however. Getty

5/6 Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) The third Atletico Madrid player reported to be on Mourinho’s wish-list, Carrasco is one of Belgium’s new generation of talent and, at just 23 years of age, has a long career ahead of him. The Belgian is an attacking midfielder who has added a ruthlessness in front of goal to his repertoire this season, contributing nine goals in all competitions. Getty

6/6 Bruma (Galatasaray) Galatasaray’s fleet-footed winger is rated at around £21.5m and has impressed in the Turkish league this season, receiving five Man of the Match awards in just ten starts so far. Bruma is a fantastic dribbler who would certainly provide competition for places on the left wing. Getty

Lastly, Stoke City could scupper Aston Villa’s attempts to sign Sam Johnstone after making their own enquiries for the United goalkeeper.

Manager Mark Hughes wants a new 'keeper with Jack Butland out for another three months following further ankle surgery.

Villa have also held talks with United about Johnson, reports the Daily Mail, but the prospect of joining Stoke would enable the 23-year-old to further hone his trade within the context of the Premier League.