Victor Lindelof’s impending move to Manchester United has reportedly encountered a small bump in the road after a disagreement between his current and former clubs.

The Sweden international joined Benfica from Vasteras in 2012 and, according to A Bola, his boyhood club are demanding payment of a bonus related to Champions League appearances.

It is not, however, thought that the snag will delay Lindelof’s switch to Old Trafford.

Lindelof is expected to be handed the no 2 shirt once he arrives in Manchester. The 22-year-old’s preferred no 14 is currently taken by Jesse Lingard.

Elsewhere, James Rodriguez’s name continues to be linked, but the Real Madrid attacking midfielder’s agent has ruled out a move in January.

Jorge Mendes, who also represents Jose Mourinho, David de Gea and others at United, confirmed to AS that Rodriguez will not leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the forthcoming transfer window.

1/6 Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) The 21-year-old Uruguayan has already played 21 times for his country and has been touted as a future world-class centre-back. Currently on the books of Atletico Madrid, Gimenez is not a regular and a move in January for first-team football would surely appeal to him. Getty

2/6 Victor Lindelof (Benfica) The most recent player to be linked with the Red Devils, Lindelof is a 22-year-old centre-back currently plying his trade at Benfica. The Swedish international has been in fine form this season and could be tempted by a move to England in January. Getty

3/6 Mesut Özil (Arsenal) The German midfielder has emerged as a shock transfer target for the Red Devils as the Arsenal playmaker demands a substantial increase to his current £140,000 per week contract in North London. Getty

4/6 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) The French forward had a brilliant season in Spain last year and was top scorer and Player of the Tournament as he helped his country to the final of Euro 2016. Atletico Madrid would certainly not let him go on the cheap however. Getty

5/6 Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) The third Atletico Madrid player reported to be on Mourinho’s wish-list, Carrasco is one of Belgium’s new generation of talent and, at just 23 years of age, has a long career ahead of him. The Belgian is an attacking midfielder who has added a ruthlessness in front of goal to his repertoire this season, contributing nine goals in all competitions. Getty

6/6 Bruma (Galatasaray) Galatasaray’s fleet-footed winger is rated at around £21.5m and has impressed in the Turkish league this season, receiving five Man of the Match awards in just ten starts so far. Bruma is a fantastic dribbler who would certainly provide competition for places on the left wing. Getty

The 25-year-old Colombia international, who has struggled to establish himself as a regular at Madrid, admitted earlier this month that he sees his long-term future away from the club.

“Things are not going as I would want," he said. "But I have had offers and I have these seven days to think well about everything.

“I want to stay, but you must think about everything. I cannot assure you what will happen, as I want to play more.”