Manchester United’s move for Victor Lindelof could be nearing a conclusion after progress was made in talks between Benfica and the defender’s former club.

Vasteras, the Swedish third-tier side, have demanded a 20 per cent sell-on fee from the prospective transfer of Lindelof, who left the club for Portugal in 2012.

Benfica were initially thought to be reluctant to pay the fee. However, Bengt-Ake Nilsson, the Vasteras chairman, has suggested that the dispute may yet reach a positive resolution.

“We have hopes,” he told Swedish journalists, in quotes reported by Expressen. “They have increased after we made contact with Benfica.

“We hope that this will resolve itself in the near future. Now there is enough interest from both ourselves and the Benfica side that [can] quickly come to a solution.”

Despite those positive sounds coming out of Sweden, whispers elsewhere suggest that Jose Mourinho will not be troubling himself with the transfer market this month at all.

1/10 In: Victor Lindelof United have been linked with signing the Benfica centre-back for some time now. Rumours have however surfaced that the Red Devils might be deterred at the fact that the Swede has signed a new contract which will increase his release clause to a reported £50m.

2/10 In: Virgil van Dijk The Southampton central defender has been subject to a lot of interest from the league’s big clubs approaching the January transfer window. Before the Saints’ last two games, they had one of the best defences in the league, and the Dutch international played a pivotal role in achieving that.

3/10 In: Antoine Griezmann One of the world’s most sought-after talents, United would have to pay big money to bring him to Old Trafford. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming to the end of his career, Griezmann could be seen as a long-term choice to spearhead United’s attack. Atletico’s main man won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016, after scoring six goals.

4/10 In: James Rodriguez The Colombian international has spent most of this season on the sidelines, with most of his appearances coming from off the bench. Despite this, it would still require a high fee for Real Madrid to let him go after they signed him from Monaco for £63m.

5/10 In: Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco This campaign, United have failed to have a consistent performer in the left-wing role with Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard flattering to deceive for the most part. Carrasco would be a perfect fit, slotting in alongside Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in their front three. They’d have to break the bank to prise the 23-year-old away from the Vicente Calderon, though.

6/10 In: Joel Pereira The young Swiss goalkeeper has been on loan at Belenenses this term. Pereira has impressed for the Portuguese side in his eight appearances and according to reports Jose Mourinho has summoned him back to Manchester to be the third-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

7/10 In: Nelson Semedo United have been heavily linked with Semedo’s teammate Lindelof, but reports suggest that Mourinho is interested in the right-back also. However it appears that Antonio Valencia has cemented his spot as the first-choice right-back, featuring in 17 Premier League games this season.

8/10 Out: Sam Johnstone It is likely that 23-year-old shot-stopper Johnstone will be leaving on loan in this transfer window. After recalling Pereira, it is thought that Johnstone will be loaned out again with Aston Villa the most likely destination.

9/10 Out: Memphis Depay The Dutch winger has failed to impress since Louis Van Gaal brought him to Manchester from PSV. He seems out-of-favour with Mourinho also, playing a combined total of 20 minutes in four games for the Red Devils.

10/10 Out: Morgan Schneiderlin Heavy interest has been displayed in the 27-year-old French midfielder this transfer window. Everton and West Brom have both declared their interest with the former recently having a £19 million bid rejected by United, with United hoping to sell him for more. Despite this, it is believed that he will be leaving Manchester this month.

According to the Daily Mail, the United manager is willing to wait until the summer before calling for reinforcements, even with Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay earmarked to leave imminently.

That would mean no return to Old Trafford for Patrice Evra, who has been linked with romantic comeback to his former club in recent days.

The Juventus full-back may instead end up at West Ham United, according to The Sun, even though he “has his heart set” on Manchester.