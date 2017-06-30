Saul Niguez alerts Manchester United and Barcelona after admitting he wants 'a bit more money'

Manchester United have been put on red alert after long-term midfield target Saul Niguez revealed he wants “a bit more money” from Atletico Madrid, although is not actively looking to leave the La Liga side.

Saul is currently in Poland starring for Spain at the European U21 Championship, and scored a hat-trick during their semi-final win over Italy.

Atletico are under a transfer ban at the moment until January, meaning they are desperate to hold on to all their key players as they are unable to replace them, as shown with Antoine Griezmann earlier this month.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing – Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Real Madrid this summer, in a decision that has been described as “irreversible” by reports in his native Portugal. Manchester United are keen to bring back Ronaldo to Old Trafford with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward obsessed with signing a star attraction every summer. And he has so far been left frustrated in his attempts to land one this summer, with Antoine Griezmann ultimately rejecting the club’s advances. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

Therefore Saul could well be using the transfer ban to his advantage in looking for an improved contract, given his current deal will not expire until 2021.

Barcelona are also interested in the 22-year-old and see him as another back-up option to PSG’s Marco Verratti should the deal fall through, but he has moved to insist he is still happy at Atletico as they prepare to move to their new stadium.

“I am happy at Atletico and I feel valued but everyone would like to earn a bit more money to be able to help out the family," Saul told reporters in Poland.

“I’m fine at Atletico. I don’t want to leave. It was hard to get the confidence of Cholo [Diego Simeone] and now that I have it, it would be very difficult to start from zero at another team.

“I don’t see myself outside Atletico, something very surprising would have to happen.”

Saul’s comments come after Atletico’s president ruled out selling the midfielder this summer as they continue to pursue the Champions League title that has evaded them for the last three seasons.

Manchester United summer transfer targets







10 show all Manchester United summer transfer targets

















1/10 Gareth Bale - Real Madrid The Real Madrid forward would be a marquee signing, the type that the Manchester United boardroom are keen to make, and The Independent has been told by sources from both United and Madrid that a deal is 'much likelier' than ever before. The player himself though is happy in the Spanish capital. Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

2/10 Alvaro Morata - Real Madrid The Real Madrid forward fits the mould of the out and out No.9 Mourinho is looking for. Strong, quick and good in the air Morata figures to fit well in United's system in Ibrahimovic's place. A £60million deal could be done soon. Likelihood: 9/10 Getty

3/10 Andrea Belotti - Torino Another of Europe’s most promising players, Belotti is fast becoming well-known after his outstanding performances at Torino, where he has scored 37 goals in 64 appearances since 2015. His best years are still ahead of him aged just 23, which contributes to the incredible €100m release clause, applicable only to clubs outside of Italy, negotiated into his contract. Torino are in no hurry to sell and will drive a hard bargain with any deal likely to start at upwards of £70m. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

4/10 Victor Lindelof - Benfica United have been monitoring Lindelof for over a year with a deal now closer than ever. The young Swede nearly made the switch from Benfica back in January but United are confident the move will finally be completed soon. Likelihood: 9/10 Getty

5/10 Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan United want to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter are holding out for closer to £50m. That said, Mourinho is a big fan and may be willing to go the extra mile to get him. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

6/10 Willian - Chelsea Mourinho is a huge admirer of Willian, who he signed in 2013 while at Chelsea. The pair won a Premier League title and League Cup double together the following year and it is believed that the United manager will do his best to sign the player, who has not been a regular starter in Antonio Conte’s system. Whether Chelsea will allow him to leave, particularly to join Mourinho at their rivals is yet to be seen. Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

7/10 Fabinho - Monaco An extremely versatile player Mourinho sees him more as a defensive midfielder and could be used to give Paul Pogba, last summer's big addition, more freedom. Monaco aren't in any rush to lose any more first team stars this summer though and are likely to demand a hefty fee. Likelihood: 7/10 AFP/Getty Images

8/10 Michael Keane - Burnley Once seen as the ideal signing due to his Premier League experience and the presence of a buy-back clause which effectively gives United a 25% discount, interest in Keane has cooled with Lindelof now the preferred central defensive option. Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

9/10 James Rodriguez - Real Madrid Rodriguez signed for Real Madrid in 2014 after taking over the World Cup in Brazil the same summer, where he won the goal of the tournament and golden boot awards. Despite his undoubted talent, he has failed to hold down a regular spot under Zinedine Zidane this season and Madrid will sanction a sale this summer. Likelihood: 3/10 Getty

10/10 Marquinhos - PSG Mourinho is in the market for defensive additions with Jones, Smalling, Blind and Rojo all largely failing to convince. But, understandably, PSG are extremely reluctant to let Marquinhos leave and would demand in excess of £50m. Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

“Saul is a very good player and he has a long-term contract at Atletico,” Enrique Cerezo said.

“I don't think he has any agreements with other clubs, or anything like that. Saul is at Atleti, and he won't be going anywhere.”