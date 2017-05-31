Sergio Ramos urges Antoine Griezmann to join Manchester United, two years after rejecting them himself

Sergio Ramos has admitted he hopes Manchester United sign Antoine Griezmann this summer – in order to weaken Atletico Madrid and make the league easier for Real.

Griezmann looks set to be the subject of yet another long drawn-out transfer saga that United were keen to avoid, having gone through it last season with Paul Pogba.

The Independent broke the news that Griezmann had told Atletico of his intention to leave the club for United on Tuesday as the transfer began to edge closer to fruition with United willing to pay the Frenchman’s £87.4m release clause.

1/11 Goalkeeper – Sergio Romero With David De Gea expected to leave this summer, Romero looks set to nab the No 1 jersey, with Mourinho’s priorities lying elsewhere. The United boss sees Romero as a more-than-capable successor to De Gea given his trust in the Argentine throughout the Europa League campaign. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back – Michael Keane Keane was allowed to leave under Louis van Gaal but has established himself as one of the best English centre-backs since. Chelsea and Liverpool are interested but it is understood Keane favours a return to Old Trafford. Getty Images

5/11 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

6/11 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

7/11 Centre-midfield – Blaise Matuidi Matuidi is a more viable option to Bakayako, given United’s long-term interest in him, which began under David Moyes. Bakayako is more likely to be pinched by Chelsea. AFP/Getty Images

8/11 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in Pogba’s countryman Matuidi in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/11 Right forward – Marcus Rashford Rashford’s pace has terrified defences this season and despite him looking his best as a centre-forward it is likely that new signings will see him pushed out wide again to accommodate them, as he did at the start of this season. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/11 Left forward – Antoine Griezmann Griezmann’s role will likely change throughout the season, given that he can operate equally as well as a central striker as he can out wide. Now United have Champions League football, he is more likely to leave than not but it’s whether Atletico can pull on his heartstrings and get him to stay or not. Getty Images

11/11 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to play just ahead of Griezmann and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

He had previously rated his chances of moving to Old Trafford as “six out of 10” but United qualifying for the Champions League by winning the Europa League has made the transfer more likely, with officials at the club expecting the deal to be complete by the end of June.

And Ramos, who was linked with a move to Old Trafford in 2015 before signing a new deal to stay at Real Madrid, is hoping La Liga has seen the last of Griezmann.

“If they [Manchester United] take him, if they take him out from Atletico, it would be less of a problem for us ahead of next season,” Ramos told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope.

“Every footballer is their own world and one must make these kind of decisions.

“Sometimes they are difficult and sometimes they are not. Everyone has to decide where he wants to be, where he is going to be happy.

“He is a great striker and obviously the top clubs express interest in getting their services. He can decide what he wants.”