Despite Jose Mourinho’s insistence that his side are not in the January market for any new signings, this hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from churning out its usual gossip.

According to the Daily Star, Mourinho has set his sights on Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko and will make a move for the player this month.

United reportedly made the Frenchman his No 1 midfielder target for the summer but after a number of Premier League rivals were linked to Bakayoko it’s been suggested that Mourinho may move sooner than expected.

The recent decision to sell Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton for £22m is expected to see the Manchester club accelerate their efforts to land Bakayoko as soon as possible.

The player has been rated at £40m though Monaco remain determined to keep hold of the 22-year-old, who has emerged as one of the brightest talents in Europe.

Paulo Dybala won’t be moving to Old Trafford any time soon it seems.

The 23-year-old has verbally committed his future to Juventus, despite being linked with moves to United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

”Barcelona or Real Madrid? There's no offers, for me there are no problems for the renewal," Dybala said.

"I'm fine at Juventus, my agent will be in Turin in the coming days for the renewal.

"Arrigo Sacchi told Florentino Perez to sign me? I'm thinking only about Juventus."

Dybala is under contract at Juve until 2020 but looks poised to recommit his future to the club.

Finally, United have rejected Lyon’s bid for outcast Memphis Depay.

Depay is expected to leave Old Trafford this January ( Getty )

The club are only willing to entertain offers of at least £15m for the Dutchman but, according to the Mirror, Lyon’s opening offer was way below United’s asking price.

The Holland international has attracted a host of interest this month but Lyon are reportedly the only suitors to make contact with United.

Depay moved to Old Trafford for £25m 18 months ago but struggled for form under Louis van Gaal and has managed just 20 minutes of Premier League football this term.

