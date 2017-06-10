Manchester United have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Benfica to sign defender Victor Lindelof for a fee of €35m.

The 22-year-old, who will undergo a medical at the Old Trafford club next week, is set to become United's first signing of the summer transfer window.

A short statement on United's official website read: “Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof, subject to a medical examination, international clearance and personal terms.

“A further announcement will be made once the transfer is complete.”

How Manchester United could line up next season







1/11 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

6/11 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

7/11 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

8/11 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/11 Attacking midfield – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

10/11 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

11/11 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to help fill the void of the departing Zlatan and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

Lindelof will compete with Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe for a starting spot in the centre of United's defence.

The Swede has been a long-standing target at United, having flourished in recent seasons with Portuguese giants Benfica.

Lindelof comes into a side that are set to release compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic this summer, although the veteran striker will continue his rehabilitation from serious knee ligament damage with them.

It is understood that Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is among those United are keen on as they look to sign a new number nine.

Manchester United players tweet their joy after Europa League glory

Reported target Romelu Lukaku appears close to leaving Everton for former club Chelsea, while links to Torino striker Andrea Belotti continue.

Mourinho's first summer at the Old Trafford helm saw Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Eric Bailly and Paul Pogba arrive.

United are understood to be looking for another three or four high-quality acquisitions this summer, but their interest in Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann has cooled due to changing priorities.

In terms of outgoings, captain Wayne Rooney has to decide whether to fight for his place or move on to pastures new.

Real Madrid are no longer said to be in pursuit of goalkeeper David De Gea, but other players around the club are the subject of speculation and interest.

Additional reporting by PA