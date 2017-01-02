Manchester United’s move for Victor Lindelof could be back on the cards, according to reports in Portugal.

Jose Mourinho’s interest in the 22-year-old Benfica centre-back appeared to have cooled following a resurgence in form by Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones in the heart of his back line.

However, according to A Bola, Benfica have received “no indication” that United are ready to pull out of the deal.

Real Madrid’s Pepe is another Old Trafford defensive target, according to The Sun.

The Portuguese centre-back previously acted as Mourinho’s attack dog during their time together in the Spanish capital, and could be reunited with his former boss.

Clubs in the Chinese Super League are also thought to be monitoring Pepe’s situation, but Mourinho apparently believes that his former charge would prefer a switch to Manchester.

David Moyes' dream Manchester United side







11 show all David Moyes' dream Manchester United side



















1/11 David de Gea De Gea was Moyes' first-choice 'keeper throughout his short reign at Old Trafford. Getty

2/11 Rafael Fans' favourite Rafael was preferred at right-back for much of Moyes' tenure. Getty

3/11 Chris Smalling Smalling began to emerge as the preferred partner for Phil Jones towards the end of Moyes' reign, following the Rio Ferdinand's decline and Nemanja Vidic's arranged transfer to Internazionale. Getty

4/11 Phil Jones Jones was seen as the future of United's backline by Moyes and made 39 appearances during the 2013/14 season. Getty

5/11 Patrice Evra Evra played more times than any other defender under Moyes. Despite signing a one-year contract extension at the end of the 2013/14 season, he was shipped off to Juventus following Moyes' dismissal. Getty

6/11 Toni Kroos Moyes claims United had a deal done for Kroos, then at Bayern Munich. The transfer fell through, however, and Kroos now plies his trade at Real Madrid. Getty

7/11 Cesc Fabregas Fabregas was one of Moyes' primary transfer targets upon accepting the United job. He claims that the club "thought we would get right up until the last minute". Getty

8/11 Cristiano Ronaldo “I remember when I first met Sir Alex and he always said there was a chance Ronaldo might come back," Moyes said. Just how good a chance that was is open to interpretation. Getty

9/11 Juan Mata Signed by Moyes during the 2013/14 January transfer window, Mata would likely have been a mainstay in the Scot's side if he had stayed on Old Trafford. Getty

10/11 Gareth Bale Moyes' no 1 target in the summer of 2013. He admits, however, that Bale had made his mind up on Real Madrid. Getty

11/11 Wayne Rooney Played more than the waning Robin van Persie during Moyes' only season. Retained the manager's trust and would likely have led the line had Moyes stayed. Getty

Mourinho has also confirmed that he will not be signing a striker in January, as he looks to give Marcus Rashford more first-team opportunities.

“The biggest trust I give him is when I told you that I don’t want another striker. I don’t want one. Why? Because I have Rashford,” he said after the win over Middlesbrough on New Year’s Eve.

“He’s always there. He’s always selected, he’s on the team, he’s on the bench when he doesn’t start. He comes on and he has different kinds of experiences.

“What happened to him last season was really fast and was a consequence of a situation that we are not having this season.”