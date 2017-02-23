Roy Keane believes that the prospect of Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney moving to China is “madness”, and he has attempted to talk his former teammate out of the move so as to not tarnish his golden career.

Rooney looks certain to leave Old Trafford this year, with a summer move still the most likely option for the 31-year-old, after falling out of Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans to become a bit-part player this season.

Reports claim that Rooney’s agent, Paul Stretford, is in China to hold talks with interested parties, but The Independent revealed on Wednesday that Rooney himself does not favour a move to the Far East and would instead prefer to stay in the Premier League so he can continue his international career and captain England towards the 2018 World Cup.

Only three teams in the Chinese Super League would be eligible to sign Rooney at this stage of the season, with Beijing Guoan, Jiangsu Suning and Tianjin Quanjian having one space each available for a foreign player. However, the BBC reports that Beijing Guoan have already decided against making any offer for the United top goalscorer.

Despite the millions on offer if Rooney were to pursue a move to China, former United captain Keane has urged him to remain closer to home as he still has plenty of time left in his career to cut it in Europe.

“There is no way Wayne Rooney should be going to China, he can still play football at the top level in England, Germany, Spain, Italy – madness,” Keane said on ITV.

“Going to China is madness, he's 31-years-old and there's plenty left for Wayne Rooney to do at the top level in Europe.

“I don't think he's short of money, is he?”

1/13 Breakthrough goal - 2002 Five days before his 17th birthday, Wayne Rooney scored a wonder goal against Arsenal in 2002 as the world realised his talent. Getty

2/13 Switch to United - 2004 A £25.6m fee was soon agreed with Manchester United - despite interest from Newcastle - as Rooney switched Goodison Park for Old Trafford in 2004. Getty

3/13 On the international stage - 2004 It got better for the powerful striker when he scored four goals in as many matches at Euro 2004. Getty

4/13 The stunning goals continue - 2005 It wasn't long before Rooney had become a mainstay in Sir Alex Ferguson's United side, typified by his olley against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Getty

5/13 The red mist descends - 2006 Always a cantankerous player, Rooney's demons haunted him at the 2006 World Cup in Germany as he was sent off for a stamp against Portugal. Getty

6/13 First of many titles - 2007 Rooney had to wait until 2007 for his first taste of Premier League glory, scoring 14 goals as United lifted the title in 2008. Getty

7/13 European glory - 2008 A year later, Rooney was invaluable to Ferguson again as the north west outfit defeated Chelsea in Moscow on penalties to win the Champions League. Getty

8/13 Controversy returns - 2010 As England struggled to a 0-0 draw against Algeria in South Africa, the former Everton striker told supporters exactly what he thought about them into camera. Getty

9/13 World Cup woe - 2012 Despite finally scoring for England at a World Cup in 2014, Rooney was unable to prevent a torrid group stage exit under Roy Hodgson in Brazil. Getty

10/13 Contract talks - 2012 Rooney twice risked incurring the wrath of Ferguson during their time together, famously truning down a contract offer and threatening to leave until better terms were presented. Getty

11/13 Success continues - 2013 In Ferguson's final season in charge, Rooney helped lift another Premier League title in 2013 alongside strike partner Robin van Persie. Getty

12/13 Record breaker - 2015 In 2015, Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's England goalscoring record with his 50th international goal from a penalty in a Euro 2016 qualifying match against Switzerland. Getty

13/13 Switch to midfield - 2016 As Rooney began to age, then-United manager Louis van Gaal switched Rooney into midfielder where he helped the club lift the FA Cup in the Dutchman's last game in charge. Getty

Keane’s assessment of Rooney’s future was supported by former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon, who claimed that Rooney needs to weigh up if a move to the Chinese Super League is really the best option based on his football requirements, and not just for financial rewards.

“He's played a lot of football and may feel as if it's time. He has to go for footballing reasons,” said Dixon.

“His mind is still alive and whether he's slowing down physically or not, maybe in a different league but not that league.”

Keane captained Rooney during his early years at United (Getty)

Rooney’s options in China though appear to be thin on the ground, with Tianjian Quanjian also ruling themselves out of a big-money move given the striker does not fit what the head coach, former Italy international Fabio Cannavaro, is trying to build.

“We did make an approach for Rooney, but it was just chit-chat because he simply doesn’t suit our style of play,” said World Cup winner Cannavaro. “No further discussion was necessary.”