Stoke City’s chief executive has denied outright that the club is interested in signing Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney.

Betting on Rooney moving to the bet365 Stadium was suspended by some bookmakers on Tuesday following at least one substantial wager being placed on the transfer.

Rooney has endured a difficult year at United, losing his status as an automatic starter under Jose Mourinho amid speculation that his 13-year-long stay in Manchester could soon come to an end.

However, Stoke’s chief executive Tony Scholes has dismissed suggestions that Rooney could move to Staffordshire this summer out of hand.

“What I can't do is shed any light on where the rumours have come from," he told the Stoke Sentinel. “That happens at this time of year.

“We have some speculation, some of it is based upon some truth, no smoke without fire, but other times you get wild speculation, and the Wayne Rooney one falls into the latter category,” Scholes added.

Rooney became the highest-scoring player in United’s 139-year history earlier this year during an 1-1 draw at Stoke, notching with a stoppage-time free-kick for his 250th goal.

In total, Rooney scored eight goals in 39 club appearances last season, with only 23 of those outings coming as a starter.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a return to Everton, his boyhood club, who he left to join United for £25.6m in August 2004.