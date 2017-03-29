  1. Sport
Who could replace David de Gea at Manchester United if the goalkeeper leaves for Real Madrid?

The Spanish press are claiming Real Madrid will rekindle their interest in David de Gea this summer. If he was to leave, which goalkeeper could United replace him with?

  • 1/11 Who could replace David de Gea?

    David de Gea has been linked with a return to Spain this summer. But who could United sign to replace the talented 26-year-old?

    Getty

  • 2/11 Keylor Navas

    Real Madrid's original plan to buy David de Gea involved sending Keylor Navas to Old Trafford, something which could well transpire this summer.

    Getty

  • 3/11 Kasper Schmeichel

    The Leicester goalkeeper has enjoyed another superb season even as his team has struggled and would be a popular signing, given his father's history with the club.

    Getty

  • 4/11 Hugo Lloris

    Spurs wouldn't let their captain leave without a fight, but Lloris recently refused to rule out a move away from White Hart Lane, claiming he would only stay at the club for as long as Mauricio Pochettino was coach.

    Getty

  • 5/11 Gianluigi Donnarumma

    The 18-year-old is regarded as the best young goalkeeper in the world, having broke into the AC Milan first-team last season. The player is represented by Mino Raiola, which is a promising sign for United.

    Getty

  • 6/11 Jan Oblak

    The Slovenian international is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world. However it is difficult to see Atletico selling both Oblak and Antoine Griezmann to United this summer.

    Bongarts/Getty

  • 7/11 Jasper Cillessen

    Repeatedly linked with a move to Manchester during Louis van Gaal's reign, Cillessen has made just 1 La Liga appearance since quitting Ajax for Barcelona. Would likely be a more affordable option.

    Getty

  • 8/11 Ederson

    Manchester City are thought to be leading the race to sign Benfica's Ederson. But with United also in need of a new keeper, it would not be surprising if United attempted to hijack the deal.

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 9/11 Bernd Leno

    Still only 25, Leverkusen goalkeeper Leno is regarded as the eventual heir to Manuel Neuer in goal for Germany. A fine shot stopper.

    Bongarts/Getty

  • 10/11 Diego Alves

    The 31-year-old has repeatedly been linked with a move to Untied over the years. If Jose Mourinho is unable to land other targets, he may well turn to the Brazilian veteran.

    Getty Images

  • 11/11 Jack Butland

    Butland's brilliant form at the end of 2015 saw him tipped to replace De Gea at United. An ankle injury meant he dropped off the radar somewhat, but with the player close to a return to action, United could make their move this summer.

    Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly poised to rekindle their interest in Manchester United’s David de Gea this summer – two years after a deal to sign the goalkeeper fell through on transfer deadline day.

The 26-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world during his six year stay at Old Trafford, but has repeatedly flirted with the idea of a move back to Madrid, having started his career at La Liga giants Atlético.

Real Madrid are eager to sign a world-class goalkeeper ahead of the 2017/18 season, especially given the number of high-profile mistakes made by Keylor Navas this season.

keylor.jpg
Navas' days at Madrid look numbered (Getty)

And a number of Spanish newspapers, including Marca and Don Balon, have suggested Real will once again test United’s resolve by bidding around £60m for the Spanish international.

Should Real be successful in tempting De Gea away from Old Trafford, there are a number of players Jose Mourinho could turn to as a replacement.

There is a strong possibility of Real offering Navas in part-exchange for De Gea, similar to the offer they made in 2015. But with the Costa Rican’s pedigree dropping in the last two seasons, it remains to be seen whether Mourinho would be open to such an offer.

Stormzy talks Manchester United

AC Milan’s prodigiously talented 18-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma is a possibility, while the club may also move to hijack any attempt Manchester City make to sign Benfica’s Ederson.

Signing a goalkeeper from a Premier League rival would involve paying a premium, although United have long had an interest in Tottenham’s captain Hugo Lloris, and the Old Trafford hierarchy will have been buoyed by comments made by the Frenchman last week.

10-hugo-lloris.jpg

Llloris has refused to rule out leaving Spurs (NurPhoto via Getty)

“I feel good at Tottenham, but in football everything's fragile and can change. Some things you can't refuse,” he told Le Figaro.

Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel and Stoke City’s Jack Butland are other options closer to home that United may well turn to.

Click through the gallery above to see the goalkeepers Jose Mourinho may consider to replace David de Gea.

