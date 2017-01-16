The president of Olympique Marseille, Jacques-Henri Eyraud, and sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta have failed to find an agreement over the purchase of Dimitri Payet after talks in London on Monday.

Payet has told West Ham United that he doesn't want to play for them anymore after having his head turned by interest from his former club, Marseille.

Having recently been taken over by American billionaire Frank McCourt, the former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Marseille are keen to spend big and restore themselves to the upper reaches of Ligue 1.

And Payet, a France international, is seen as a key part of their recruitment plan.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic revealed last week that Payet wants to leave the east London club, but insisted that Payet will stay.

Vice-chairman Karren Brady and co-owner David Sullivan both echoed Bilic's comments this weekend and suggested he would not be allowed to leave until their asking price was met - most likely in the summer.

Payet’s agent, Jacques-Olivier Auguste, is in London to try and broker a deal and avoid his client having to endure and awkward few months with the Hammers. His camp wishes to reopen talks with the Premier League side on Tuesday.

Marseille remain confident of securing Payet's signature but value the 29-year-old closer to £20million and are willing to wait until the season is over. They are also interested in Montpellier's Morgan Sanson, who sources close to the club expect to sign imminently, and Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, who left the club last summer.