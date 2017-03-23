Mesut Ozil could play for any club in the world “if his head is right” according to compatriot Michael Ballack – but he is too good to move to Turkey.

Ozil, along with the rest of the Arsenal squad, has suffered a major drop in form this season as Arsene Wenger’s side have fallen to sixth in the Premier League and were dumped out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion.

The German will enter the last 12 months of his contract this summer, along with Alexis Sanchez, with speculation the pair will leave the club.

Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats







8 show all Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats













1/8 AC Milan 4 Arsenal 0, Champions League last 16 first leg, 2012 Another last-16 elimination, and another example of the tie being over before the second leg. A Robinho brace and goals from Kevin Prince-Boating and Zlatan Ibrahimovic meant Milan took a hefty lead back to the Emirates. The Gunners won that 3-0 but it was too little, too late. Getty Images

2/8 Manchester City 6 Arsenal 3, Premier League, 2013 Arsenal were top of the league at the time but were blown away by City to close the gap to three points. Slack defending cost them and even when Per Mertesacker headed in a late consolation goal to make it 5-3, Yaya Toure still had time to score a sixth. Getty Images

3/8 Bayern Munich 5 Arsenal 1, Champions League Group Stage, 2015 Yes, remarkably, Tuesday night was is not even the second time Arsenal have lost 5-1 to Bayern. In last season’s Group Stage, Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba, Arjen Robben and two Thomas Muller goals saw to an embarrassing night for Wenger. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/8 Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2014 Liverpool were rampant three years ago and stormed into a four goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes at Anfield, including two goals from centre-back Martin Skrtel. Raheem Sterling made it five with Mikel Arteta’s penalty a mere consolation. Getty Images

5/8 Tottenham 5 Arsenal 1, League Cup semi-final second leg, 2008 A humiliating scoreline – made all the worse by it being against the Gunners’ most bitter rivals. The defeat cost them a place in the League Cup final as Nicklas Bendtner and Emmanuel Adebayor nearly violently clashed on the pitch. Getty Images

6/8 Manchester United 6 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2001 Dwight Yorke bagged a first-half hat-trick at Old Trafford as United raced into a 5-1 lead by the break. Teddy Sheringham added a late sixth as the Red Devils went 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League. Getty Images

7/8 Chelsea 6 Arsenal 0, Premier League, 2014 Not the best way for Wenger to celebrate his 1000th game in charge of Arsenal. Chelsea were 3-0 up inside 17 minutes in a game which also saw Kieran Gibbs sent off in a case of mistaken identity with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Getty Images

8/8 Manchester United 8 Arsenal 2, Premier League, 2011 Wayne Rooney grabbed a hat-trick to help inflict Wenger’s biggest defeat as Arsenal boss. It was made all the worst as it was by a Manchester United team with a midfield of Tom Cleverley, Anderson, Nani and Ashley Young. Getty Images

And reports surfaced on Wednesday that Ozil could be set for a move to Turkey, with Fenerbahce wanted the German to replace former Gunner Robin van Persie, but Ballack insisted a player of his “world class” standard should be aiming higher than that.

“Ozil is too good to play in that league,” Ballack told talkSPORT.

“He’s playing at a top club in Arsenal and he’s a fantastic player - he has what not many footballers have.

“The quality he has is world class, he has showed that many times, especially for Germany, but he is not performing well and now it’s on him to analyse it and think about what he wants.

“He can play for any club in the world if his head is right.”