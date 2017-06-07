Monaco will offer teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe a new contract in an attempt to hold onto the world's most in-demand young star for another season.

Real Madrid and Arsenal are both ready to test Monaco's resolve this summer, and would be willing to break the world transfer record to sign him.

But with Bernardo Silva already out the door and the likes of Benjamin Mendy, Thomas Lemar and Fabinho also being hotly pursued, Monaco could bring in north of £100m even without selling Mbappe this summer.

Leonardo Jardim has communicated to the club's hierarchy that he would like to keep Mbappe at the club, knowing that his value will only rise with another stellar campaign.

Mbappe burst onto the scene last year and became an instant superstar. He scored goals at a rate of better than one every 90 minutes and showed aptitude as a creator too, providing a number of assists. He is electric with the ball at his feet, a threat running at defenders or picking a pass. His impact domestically, where Monaco outgunned Paris Saint-Germain for the title, was huge but possibly even bigger on the European stage where he led Monaco's charge to the Champions League semi-finals.

It is why the principality club are ready to significantly increase his wages and extend his deal, knowing that while he may leave next summer, this is no one-season wonder. The firm belief is that Mbappe will continue to improve, and continue increasing in value.

The 18-year-old forward has himself said that he wants to be guaranteed first-team football if he is to leave, and while Real Madrid are the side most likely to get him, if they can't offer that then it may suit the youngster to spend another season in France ahead of a move that could easily cost closer to £200m after next summer's World Cup.