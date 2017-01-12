Morgan Schneiderlin has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Everton for a fee rising to £24m.

The Frenchman departs Manchester United after 18 months at the club and will be reunited with former boss Ronald Koeman.

Schneiderlin has drifted to the periphery of the United squad this season, making just eight appearances for the side, and was eventually given public permission to leave by manager Jose Mourinho.

Speaking in the wake of the transfer, Schneiderlin said that he had wanted to move to “a club with big ambition and great expectations" and insisted he is “hungry as ever".

“Everton is a big club in the history of English football,” he said. “I’ve always loved the atmosphere in the stadium. I’ve always liked playing here. I can’t wait to play and to represent this great Club.

“There is a manager in place here that I know, I know he can get the best out of me, I know his style and how he likes to play football. He was very good with me from the start and I enjoyed playing football under him.

“He was very good for me and, obviously, he was a massive player in his playing days and you can only learn from the best. At Southampton he gave me some great advice to keep improving every day and it was a pleasure to work with him."

"I know the fans have big expectations and we’ll do everything to make them come true."

Koeman believes Schneiderlin's drive and hunger are exactly what he and the Toffees are looking for as he continues to shape his team.

“I’m very pleased because I know the player, I know the qualities of the player, I know him as a person and he’s really desperate to come to Everton - and that’s what we need,” he said.

“We want good players but we also want players who really want to show their qualities in front of the fans of Everton.

“He’s a strong character. I worked with him for one season at Southampton and he’s a midfield player who can play in different positions in the midfield. He’s also a fast player, he’s a clever player and he’s a personality. Normally, he’s part of the French national team and at 27 years old he’s part of the future at Everton."

Schneiderlin's last appearance for the club came in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal in November.

The Toffees have already signed 19-year-old forward Ademola Lookman from Charlton for £11m and agreed a £10.4m fee with Standard Liege for Algeria forward Ishak Belfodil.

Midfielder Tom Cleverley has left to join fellow Premier League side Watford on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to buy.