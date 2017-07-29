Liverpool’s summer has gone well in many ways and yet, in others, so terribly, terribly badly.

While the Reds have successfully addressed the issue at left-back by securing Andrew Robertson on what appears to be a scandalously cheap deal in this current market, Jurgen Klopp’s top three targets are all still playing for other clubs.

One of those we can discard, as Kylian Mbappé was more of a pipe dream when Liverpool opportunistically felt they could offer him first-team football and better prospects than the likes of Paris Saint-Germain.

But Virgil van Dijk was genuinely top of their list and the club blew it in fairly public and humiliating fashion – for now, at least.

Naby Keita is their dream man for midfield, with Klopp known to be bowled over by his talent.

But RB Leipzig are not budging and Keita, for now, looks like he’ll be staying with the Bundesliga runners-up.

